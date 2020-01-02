Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could...

The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could release as early as 2020, leak suggests

Breath of the Wild 2 could end up being one of the biggest releases of 2020 for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo is reportedly moving ahead with the development of Breath of the Wild 2 at top speed if the latest rumours are to be believed.

The second instalment to the BOTW series is gradually becoming one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020, and it is rumoured to be taking a much darker turn than it’s predecessor.

That said, we didn’t really think it could be finished as early as 2020.

READ MORE: Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals – Consoles, games, accessories & more

Continue reading to find out how early we can expect to see Nintendo’s flagship title on shelves.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Breath of the Wild 2’s official trailer!

The leak

A series of tweets from Nintendo Japan went viral in May 2018, as they seemed to imply that Nintendo was looking to hire some experienced level designers for upcoming titles.

The Zelda community latched on to this overshare of Nintendo Japan

While this didn’t explicitly confirm a release date, it all but confirmed that Breath of the Wild 2 was in early stages of development and on track for a 2021 release.

READ MORE: Breath of the Wild 2 theory suggests an ancient evil will return to Hyrule

However, an infamous leaker named Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) has claimed that BOTW 2 is due for release in 2020

Check out the tweet below:

Sabi seems pretty confident in his source

But, as Sabi points out, “Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly”.

While Sabi is a pretty reliable leaker, it’s always worth taking rumours with a big pinch of salt.

Can we trust Sabi?

The Spiel Times journalist leaked most of the big announcements from E3 2019 before they happened – reportedly earning himself a cease and desist order from Nintendo.

An ancient evil is reborn in a dark dungeon beneath Hyrule

Nintendo hasn’t shared much information other than the trailer, but the trailer has given rise to a series of fan theories ranging from probable to utterly preposterous.

Check out our BOTW 2 fan theory piece here.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything you NEED to know about Xbox Project Scarlett

While a 2020 release date is much sooner than we expected, Sabi points out that it’s likely that we will see a host of delays.

Tags

, , , ,
Julian Sims

Written by

I started at RealSport covering football and basketball content, though my passion for esports has compelled me to expand my knowledge and explore the diversity of the gaming community.

I currently lead the site's new category RealFeatures - a collection of pieces focusing on special events, noteworthy games and important figures within the world of esports.

 

0 Comments

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.