The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could release as early as 2020, leak suggests

Nintendo is reportedly moving ahead with the development of Breath of the Wild 2 at top speed if the latest rumours are to be believed.

The second instalment to the BOTW series is gradually becoming one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2020, and it is rumoured to be taking a much darker turn than it’s predecessor.

That said, we didn’t really think it could be finished as early as 2020.

Continue reading to find out how early we can expect to see Nintendo’s flagship title on shelves.

The leak

A series of tweets from Nintendo Japan went viral in May 2018, as they seemed to imply that Nintendo was looking to hire some experienced level designers for upcoming titles.

The Zelda community latched on to this overshare of Nintendo Japan

While this didn’t explicitly confirm a release date, it all but confirmed that Breath of the Wild 2 was in early stages of development and on track for a 2021 release.

However, an infamous leaker named Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) has claimed that BOTW 2 is due for release in 2020.

Check out the tweet below:

Sabi seems pretty confident in his source

But, as Sabi points out, “Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly”.

While Sabi is a pretty reliable leaker, it’s always worth taking rumours with a big pinch of salt.

Can we trust Sabi?

The Spiel Times journalist leaked most of the big announcements from E3 2019 before they happened – reportedly earning himself a cease and desist order from Nintendo.

An ancient evil is reborn in a dark dungeon beneath Hyrule

Nintendo hasn’t shared much information other than the trailer, but the trailer has given rise to a series of fan theories ranging from probable to utterly preposterous.

While a 2020 release date is much sooner than we expected, Sabi points out that it’s likely that we will see a host of delays.