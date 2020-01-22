Breath of the Wild 2 E3 2020: Will Nintendo announce release date?

2020 is stretched out before us and should be a massive year for gamers.

With next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X due for release late in the year and a raft of much-hyped games on the horizon, it is going to be a year to remember.

The one game fans are desperate for information on is the next step in the epic Legend of Zelda franchise.

Nintendo’s exclusive title has long been an icon of RPG single-player games. As far back as the Ocarina of Time in 1998, the series has been at the forefront of everything Nintendo.

Breath of the Wild was a key launch title for the Nintendo Switch in 2017 and took the series to another level while maintaining everything that made the games so unique.

Breath of the Wild 2 has been in development for a while and is rumoured to have a 2020 release date at Nintendo HQ.

E3, the massive gaming expo that goes down every year in Los Angeles, is where we first got a glimpse of Link’s next adventure. So will E3 2020 hold more information for fans?

Breath of the Wild 2 release date

BOOM: Breath of the Wild was a massive success

A late 2020 release would be the perfect thing for Nintendo to announce at E3 this year.

Last year saw a brief trailer for a new Legend of Zelda game.

The trailer showed both Link and Zelda exploring a dungeon beneath Hyrule and discovering something shocking.

If Nintendo is serious about getting the game out in 2020 then a huge announcement when all eyes are on them at E3 would be the biggest piece of publicity they could do all year.

Gameplay trailer

PLAYABLE PRINCESS: Will you be able to control Zelda this time?

An announcement trailer one year, a gameplay trailer the next. What could be better?

E3 is often the time to show off just what a game can do and flash new mechanics and gameplay features to the fans.

Last year’s trailer hinted at a bigger role for Zelda in the next game. The announcement that she is a playable character who you can explore dungeons and battle enemies with would be a massive step forward for the franchise and open up a world of possibilities for Breath of the Wild 2.