The Last of Us Part 2 new release date: Details, Delay, Trailer, Gameplay and more

The Last of Us Part 2 has a new release date. The game's initial release date suffered from the unfortunate effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ongoing global situation has had an effect on both game releases and events.

When it was announced that the game was indefinitely postponed, it was left up in the air as to when the release date would be.

Sony released new screens from the game shortly after the announcement to give something to fans who may have been disappointed.

Luckily for players, The Last of Us Part 2 new release date is here. Let's find out and take a look at everything we know so far.

The Last of Us Part 2 new release date

The new release date is 19 June 2020, according to the PlayStation blog.

Originally, the game was set to release on 29 May 2020, so the delay is not too long in the grand scheme of things.

The blog goes on to thank Naughty Dog Studios for having 'worked hard to deliver world-class experiences'.

However with the situation in the world still unpredictable, it would be understandable if people didn't rule out another delay completely.

CHEER UP! Fans left upset by the original delay have something to smile about now

Leaks

The good news for The Last of Part 2's new release date was accompanied by reports the story was leaked, unfortunately.

We're not going to divulge the leaks or screenshots, but we can give a general idea of what to expect with the upcoming title based on the official release footage we've seen to date.

READ MORE: Last of Us 2: Story will rival Cyberpunk for single-player experience

Gameplay

If you've seen some of the trailers and gameplay, you'll be aware that Ellie is very much a seasoned combat veteran in the game.

In the original Last of Us, we see her evolve from a scared teen to one that can easily take on full grown men and clickers!

This time around there will be host of new enemies, from militia to guard dogs.

MOUNT UP: Screens of Ellie riding a horse feature prominently in the gameplay footage too.

Never before used tactics will most likely have to come into play in the Last of Us Part 2.

We'll even see new classes of zombies, such as the heavy hitting 'shambler' who emits corrosive gasses, and a stalker – a hybrid between a runner and a clicker, these can hide, run away and fight you in hand to hand combat.

Once again, expect to see a perfect mix of terrifying suspense and challenging combat.

Trailer

Just to give you a refresher of how epic the released footage looks, check out the gameplay trailer below.

In it, you'll be able to catch a glimpse of some of the intense action in store for players come release.

It also provides a SPOILER FREE look at the story too!

For all the latest on The Last of Us Part 2, be sure to keep checking back in with us.

