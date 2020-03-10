The Last of Us 2: Characters returning to the sequel: Joel’s relationship with Ellie, Unconfirmed characters & more

The Last of Us has gained legendary status due to its incredible storytelling and immersive characters., and with the sequel on the way, the hype is building for more gameplay and information from Naughty Dog.

We know of

characters like Ellie and Joel are returning from the first game. This is due

to the importance of their role in Part I as well as being seen in the reveal

trailer.

Here, we’ll cover more characters to be in the game as well as other information such as Joel’s possibly negative influence on Emily.

Returning

Characters

We know the

2 main characters from the previous game are returning. Ellie and Joel were the

base for the previous game. Fans are glad to hear that Ellie and Joel’s story

continues through to the sequel.

ELLIE'S PARENTS - We may discover the truth of Ellie's parents in Part II!

Joel’s

brother Tommy is also set to return in the next game. His role in the first was

simple and effective. His story arc finished with him resolving conflicts with

his brother, so it seems odd for this character to return.

However, in

the trailer, we hear him giving advice to the main character Emily before she

set’s off on her journey.

There will also be many new characters coming in Part II. Similar to the first game, the player will have the option to make friend or foe of these new faces.

A character

we do know of is Dina who seems to play a primary role with Ellie as a love

interest. There is little other information regarding Dina’s story, and we’ll

have to wait for more information regarding her narrative.

Unconfirmed

Characters

There has

been little other information regarding more characters to appear in the next

game. There were many story arcs hinted at that were not explored in the first

game.

THE LAST LAUGH - Joel's return makes us feel uneasy due to his hostile nature...

Ellie’s

Mother’s story was hinted at but again nothing was shown. We may see some

flashbacks hinting at the relationship between Ellie and her parents.

Much of the

first game was based around Joel fighting against his emotion for the loss of

his daughter. We may see this return in more flashbacks telling a more in-depth

narrative regarding his relationship with his family.

Many characters from the original game died, these being Riley, Bill and Ellie’s mother. There is a possibility they can return and are not dead. This is unlikely to happen as each character’s death influences each character’s story arc.

Bringing back dead characters can work if conducted appropriately. But Naughty Dog needs to be careful as it can very quickly feel like a cop-out for filling a missing part of a story.

Joel’s

Influence on Ellie

The

relationship between Joel and Ellie was a large part of the narrative in the

first game. After what seems like a long break, Ellie seems unsettled with

Joel’s return.

AN UNBREAKABLE BOND - Ellie sees Joel as a father-figure and becomes a teacher for her.

In the

first game, Joel came across as an egocentric character who only cares about

himself. However, he made many sacrifices which lead to the duo surviving.

Ellie was an impressionable 14-year-old in The Last of Us, with Joel acting as a father figure, he has most likely played a negative influence on Ellie’s life.

As a 19-year-old in Part II it is possible Ellie has reflected on the effect Joel had on her as a child. With this, she has grown to hate the way he behaved.

Will we see Joel and Ellie reconcile as friends in Part II, or become enemies due to an unknown event that we’ll discover as a part of the sequel’s storyline?