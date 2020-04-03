The Last of Us 2 Release Date: Release date delayed, Trailer, Gameplay, Co-op, Ellie Edition, PS4, Multiplayer, TV Show, Plot & everything else you need to know

The biggest game of the year is on its way, featuring new zombies, enemies and environments.

First released in 2013, The Last of Us captured the hearts of gamers immediately. The epic adventure of Joel and Ellie made it easily one of the best games of the decade. It got a ridiculous 95% rating on Metacritic.

After years of waiting the sequel is on the horizon, or at least it was until COVID-19 struck.

While fans await the arrival of the next-gen consoles and the epic sequel, we take a look at everything you can expect from the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us 2 has been delayed indefinitely. It was supposed to release initially on 21 February, and then pushed back to 29 May.

A statement from PlayStation said; “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

BACK FOR MORE: Joel links up with Ellie to get the team back together

A PlayStation 5 version has also been confirmed – with the PS5 arriving “Holiday 2020”.

For the original The Last of Us, the PS4 Remastered version arrived over a year after the initial release on PS3.

Perhaps Naughty Dog will need some time once again with the new console before releasing a The Last of Us Part II: Remastered – so we could have to wait until mid-2021 for the PS5 release.

Trailer

The reveal trailer arrived in September and it features a segment of Ellie leaving the safe zone to kill all zombies.

The initial release date was pushed back so that the developers could produce the game to a standard that stands in line with Naughty Dog’s expectations.

The first Last of Us Part II trailer was released on December 3, 2016 as part of PlayStation Experience that year.

Pre-order

You can pre-order The Last of Us Part II on PS4 from Amazon and GAME for £49.99.

A bundle is available on the PlayStation Store for £54.99, where you receive pre-order bonuses of:

PSN avatar of Ellie’s tattoo

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

Special Edition

There are various special editions available too.

The Special Edition on Amazon will come and go in terms of availability as it contains:

NOT ALONE: Will you move for the Special Edition?

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

A steelbook case including full game

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

The Digital Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation Store costs £64.99, and comes with:

Everything in the PlayStation Store pre-order bundle

Digital soundtrack

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

There is a GAME Exclusive Standard Plus Edition, costing £54.99, which offers:

SWITCHING IT UP: The Standard Plus Edition comes with alternative artwork

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

Alternative cover artwork

The Last of Us Part II branded tote bag, keyring and badge set

GAME is also offering an Exclusive Collector’s Edition, yet to be priced, containing:

ALL IN: If you are a true fan, there is only one option

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

A steelbook case including full game

12” Ellie Statue

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

Replica of Ellie’s bracelet

Lithograph Art Print and Thank You Letter

Set of 5 stickers

Set of 6 Enamel Pins

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

Digital soundtrack

Demo

Three hours gameplay of was revealed to the media to go hands-on with the media during 2019, with Naughty Dog giving a snapshot of that to the public.

More gameplay will be revealed as they get closer to the release date at the end of May.

No demo is expected to be available to the public, much like how there was no demo for the original Last of Us.

Gameplay

The gameplay has gone up a notch in seven years, with Ellie now a much more agile 19-year-old.

She is more capable in various surroundings, with the ability to leap to ledges, slide through crevices and is more equipped with her weapons.

THE NIGHTMARE RETURNS: The clickers are back, and this time they’ve got company

There are also new enemies to add to the zombies and humans in your way.

There are two new classes types of zombies, the shambler – a tanky zombie that can take some punishment and emits corrosive gasses, and a stalker – a hybrid between a runner and a clicker, these can hide, run away and fight you in hand to hand combat.

There are also guard dogs that prevent a new threat. They can sniff out your scent, so you must be careful when spying on your enemy. Keep moving to buy more time, and throw bottles to throw them off.

Multiplayer

There looks to be no sign of a resurgence of the Factions multiplayer mode on Last Us 2, with lead game designer Emilia Schatz revealing to USgamer that “we’re focusing on a single-player experience, so we’re just making a single-player game for this”.

Naughty Dog has dropped hints of a possible spin-off, however.

There is hope for a spin-off or DLC for Factions, so stay tuned for more news on a possible multiplayer mode.

Plot

Set five years on from The Last of Us, Ellie is in the safe-zone of Jacksonville, patrolling the parameters alongside her long-time friend, and romantic interest, Dina.

TIL DEATH DO US PART: New character Dina is a love interest of Ellie

It seems that Ellie is fed up of the state of the rest of the country, and heads to Seattle where the city has been taken over by a militia known as the WLF.

They have a zero-tolerance policy on those not from Seattle, and this is where Ellie bumps into Joel.

“You think I’d let you do this on your own?”

That’s all we have for now, but we will be back with updates soon.

TV Series

Much like The Witcher, The Last of Us is set to get a TV series.

Coming to HBO, it will be executive produced by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

It has just emerged that the TV show will share the same music as the video game, using the composer Gustavo Santaolalla composing original pieces for both games in The Last of Us franchise.

Santaolalla’s career as a composer for TV and film dates back to 2000, and most recently includes work for Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico.