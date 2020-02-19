The Last of Us 2 Pre-Order: Cost, PS5, special edition, digital deluxe, GAME exclusive, Collector’s Edition, release date & everything you need to know

There’s no denying it, The Last of Us is one of the most beloved games in recent history.

With a 95 critic & 9.2 user review score on Metacritic, as well as an armful of awards, it is one of the best games ever.

This is why the sequel, The Last of Us 2, is perhaps the most highly anticipated game of 2020.

You can find out everything you need to know about The Last of Us 2 here.

Dropping on May 29, 2020 there is already a lot of excitement about rejoining Joel & Ellie once again.

Pre-orders are already being taken for this PlayStation exclusive game.

Pre-order

ALL GROWN UP: Ellie returns five years later for another epic journey

You can pre-order Last of Us 2 on PS4 from Amazon and GAME for £49.99.

But that is just the standard editon. There are plenty of other options available too.

a bundle is available on the PlayStation Store for £54.99, where you will get pre-order bonuses that include a PSN avatar of Ellie’s tattoo, an ammo capacity upgrade for Ellie’s pistol, and a crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills, & upgrades).

Special editions

BUNDLE: There are some nice extras in the Special Edition

The Special Edition is currently unavailable on both Amazon & GAME, but you can expect to pay in the region £59.99 for it and it comes with:

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

A steel book case including full game

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

The Digital Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation Store comes in at £64.99 and includes:

Everything in the PlayStation Store pre-order bundle

Digital soundtrack

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

There is also a GAME Exclusive edition for £54.99, this comes with:

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

Alternative cover artwork

The Last of Us Part II branded tote bag, keyring and badge set

EVERYTHING: The Collector’s Edition offers the world

GAME is also offering an as yet unpriced Exclusive Collector’s Edition that contains:

Ammo capacity upgrade of Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades (supplements required to unlock recipes, skills and upgrades)

A steel book case including full game

12” Ellie Statue

48-page mini art Book from dark horse

Replica of Ellie’s bracelet

Lithograph Art Print and Thank You Letter

Set of 5 stickers

Set of 6 Enamel Pins

PS4 dynamic theme

Six PSN Avatars

Digital soundtrack

That’s a lot!

Story

The Last of Us 2 picks up five years after the original. An intense, harrowing and emotional adventure awaits – Ellie and Joel return for an epic journey in the sequel to the critically acclaimed game by Naughty Dog.

In the Last of Us 2, Ellie is now 19 and living in Jackson. With the level of peace, Jackson offers she’s had a chance to be a teenager and forge lasting relationships. When that peace is shattered, Ellie is thrust into a brutal journey fuelled by a need to bring those that have wronged her to justice.

It promises to be one of the games of 2020 without a doubt.