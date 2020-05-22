Will The Skywalker Saga feature Online Multiplayer?: Co-op Campaign, Pvp, Local Play and More!

Will TT Games bring back the nostalgia of playing split-screen alongside friends in this new release?

Lego Star Wars is returning with a bang in this brand new release from TT Games!

The Skywalker Saga is set to release later this year with content from all nine films in the canon story.

We’ll come across the most iconic characters like Darth Vader and Obi-Wan, but of course, we will have to deal with Jar Jar Binks one last time…

We can’t wait to get our hands on this release and possibly bring back some of that nostalgia from many moons ago.

We hope to see the inclusion of multiplayer at release, whether this be online or local, it adds another layer to the storytelling experience we’ve all grown to know and love!

Co-op Campaign

Lego Star Wars always Follows the main story of the films. With the upcoming game, we’ll see a campaign involving all of the main films.

THE KNIGHT OF REN – Play as Kylo Ren in this new game with his iconic lightsaber and look!

This will be a monstrous story that will keep you involved for hours.

In the most recent game, ‘The Force Awakens’, there was, unfortunately, no inclusion of online multiplayer for the campaign.

Hopefully, we’ll see the inclusion of online play will this release. In 2020 it seems like a given that online multiplayer would be included.

Player Vs Player

The Lego Star Wars games have never featured a direct PvP game mode.

THE CHOSEN ONE – Become Anakin Skywalker in The Skywalker Saga. Unlock Free play to use him anywhere!

There have been some missions where players would fight each other, for example, the Anakin/Obi-Wan fight scene in episode three.

This fight is likely to return alongside other battles where players will be put against one another.

As well as this, each game features a small area, usually something like a canteen, where players can fight it out with no consequences.

It is unlikely TT Games would include an arena-style game mode at this point, but it would add another feature for players to sink their teeth into.

Local Play

It is likely TT Games will include Local Play instead of online multiplayer.

Local Play has featured in the majority of Lego games.

CREATE YOUR JEDI – Hopefully, we’ll be able to create our own sabre wielding Jedi when The Skywalker Saga releases!

Playing alongside friends and family in the same room makes communication and teamwork much more effective, especially for younger audiences.

This is likely the main reason they decide to push for local play rather than online multiplayer.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for more information from TT Games regarding any online multiplayer!