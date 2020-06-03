LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: News – Exclusive Steelbook Case to arrive with Pre-orders, Price, Han Solo, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & More

You’ll get a pretty sweet exclusive steelbook case if you pre-order the upcoming game from this retailer.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will include stories from all nine Star Wars films, including action from Episode IX.

The demo shown at E3 2019 confirmed that the map has grown immensely, and you will be able to choose from multiple destinations on numerous planets!

Continue below as we take you through the latest news, including an insanely cool bonus that will come with limited pre-orders!

Pre-Orders

If you want to make sure you get your hands on the game as soon as it comes out, you’ll want to pre-order.

JOIN US: Why sit around when you can pre-order today!

You can pre-order the game from Argos, Amazon, GAME, and a whole host of other leading game retailers.

READ MORE: How much does The Skywalker Saga cost?

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga is currently listed for Xbox One, and it could be yours for just £49.99.

Exclusive Steelbook Case

Readers from the U.S. will be all over this – Best Buy is currently offering an exclusive Steelbook Case with all pre-orders of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

THE COLD SHOULDER: This iconic moment has been captured in time (and steel)

The silver case portrays a Han Solo frozen in time, encased in carbonite from the events in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

READ MORE: Latest Trailer for The Skywalker Saga

This insane case is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One pre-orders, so the slim Nintendo Switch case is going to come up a little smaller than the others.

The Skywalker Saga is set to release on 20 October 2020, or at least that is what was shared by the Star Wars YouTube channel and later removed.

AS CLUNKY AS EVER: Even enemies like Boba Fett have received an outstanding graphical upgrade

In the past, it has been pretty hard to pin down a pattern in the release dates of previous Lego video games.

But we can rest a little easier now that an aesthetically pleasing 20/10/20 release date has been revealed.

The game will release for the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about The Skywalker Saga