Star Wars Squadrons Release Date: Coming 2 October – PS4, Xbox One, PC, Steam, EA Origins, Epic Games Store & more

Take to the skies and space in this epic dogfight set after the fall of the Empire.

Diving in from outer space is Star Wars Squadrons!

EA have kept it quiet, but now the trailer has arrived and we know a lot more about this latest instalment of the epic saga.

The new game is arriving on 2 October.

BOTH SIDES: It looks like you’ll fly as the Empire too

That is surprisingly soon for a game that was kept so quiet.

What consoles will it be on?

Squadrons will be launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC – via Steam, EA Origins, and Epic Games Store.

It doesn’t look like it will be coming to Nintendo Switch though.

Gameplay

The game will focus around first-person aerial combat, or should that be space combat…

VARIETY: It’s the spice of Star Wars combat

Players will pilot fighters against the remnants of the Empire. Set after Return of the Jedi there won’t be any worry about Darth Vader popping up, but undoubtedly some familiar names and faces will play a part.

It looks like the game will be a five vs five combat, kind of like Call of Duty but up in the stars.

Crossplay

Per DSO Gaming, Star Wars fans will be able to team up with anyone regardless of hardware! This is the second EA game to be announced with such capability in recent weeks. Need For Speed Heat was the first.

This raises a lot of expectations that the likes of FIFA 21 and Madden 21 have crossplay for the first time.