Star Wars Squadrons Pre-Order: Price, cost, consoles, release date, PS4, Xbox, PC, & more

The Skywalker Saga may be over, but the next piece of Star Wars you need is coming.

The new dogfighting game has an official release date of 2 October.

HERE COMES TROUBLE: Empire inbound!

That means it is likely to arrive before next-gen.

Pre-order & cost

Pre-orders are not yet available for Star Wars Squadrons.

It is reasonable to assume it won’t be long before they are though. We could well get more information at EA Play.

The price will be a highly competitive $39.99, which should be around £34.99. However, there are likely to be extra editions that could come with a few bonus skins and extra content for more money.

Consoles

Star Wars Squadrons will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. PC gamers will be able to get it through Steam, EA Origins, and Epic Games Store.

MISSION BRIEFING: Orders are simple… win!

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

