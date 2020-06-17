Star Wars Squadrons Plot: New Republic, Combat, Release Date, Consoles, EA Play & More

Join the New Republic as they take to the skies this October in a bid to destroy the Empire and it’s influence.

EA has officially announced Star Wars Squadrons, the upcoming starship dogfighting game with a single-player story.

While very little was revealed about the gameplay in the announcement trailer, we did get a release date to stick in the calendar for later in 2020.

Continue below for everything we’ve managed to find on the plot, as well as some other important details.

Plot

From the little that we gathered from the trailer, it looks like Star Wars Squadrons‘ multiplayer will focus on tactical 5v5 combat.

There will also be single-player modes, but we don’t exactly know what features will separate them from each other.

The story is set in a time that follows the events of Return of the Jedi, where players will be pitted against the remnants of the Empire in the name of the New Republic.

Star Wars Squadrons has been confirmed to release on 2 October, and yes, we do mean 2020!

The game will land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but it’s bad news for Nintendo fans since it doesn’t look likely for the Switch.

That said, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga has been confirmed for Nintendo’s handheld console, and it won’t be arriving much later.

With the huge gaming industry event EA Play coming up, there is a great chance that we could get some more information on Star Wars Squadrons.

With the release date fast approaching, a gameplay reveal wouldn’t be out of the question, would it?

Our fingers are crossed.

There are some other rumours going around that this game will come with crossplay too, but nothing official from the developers yet.

