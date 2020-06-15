[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Star Wars

Star Wars Squadrons Gameplay: Combat, teams, Empire, Republic, X-Wing, Tie Fighter & more

Take to the skies and fight the enemy in the brand-new Star Wars combat game.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 15, 2020

 

STAR WARS SQUADRONS GAMEPLAY

The first trailer for Star Wars Squadrons has arrived!

While it gave us a mostly cinematic look at the game it did confirm a release date. As well as give us a few hints at the gameplay.

Contents hide
1 New Republic vs fallen Empire
2 Combat
3 Release date
4 When will we learn more?

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

New Republic vs fallen Empire

It looks like this game will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi.

star wars squadrons empire pilots min
SQUAD UP: The Empire is coming for revenge

The trailer talks about the New Republic and Empire pilots hearing that “vengeance will be ours”.

Combat

While we didn’t see too much actual combat, from the stereotypical “pilots walking to their planes” clip it looks like this game will focus on five vs five combat in multiplayer.

SCRN MAVREVEAL EHANGAR L
OPTIONS: There will be some nice choice on both sides

There was also an array of different craft on both sides so it shouldn’t just be X-wing vs Tie Fighter all the time.

We also saw a Star Destroyer coming into view. Whether this will be part of multiplayer or reserved for single player modes we don’t yet know.

Release date

We do know that Star Wars Squadrons has an official release date of 2 October.

It will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam, EA Origins, and Epic Games Store). Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

When will we learn more?

With EA Play just around the corner we can expect more information soon!

Rumours are that this game will come with crossplay too, an exciting development.

READ MORE: Will Star Wars: Squadrons be on PS5?

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon