Star Wars Squadrons Gameplay: Combat, teams, Empire, Republic, X-Wing, Tie Fighter & more

Take to the skies and fight the enemy in the brand-new Star Wars combat game.

The first trailer for Star Wars Squadrons has arrived!

While it gave us a mostly cinematic look at the game it did confirm a release date. As well as give us a few hints at the gameplay.

New Republic vs fallen Empire

It looks like this game will be set after the events of Return of the Jedi.

SQUAD UP: The Empire is coming for revenge

The trailer talks about the New Republic and Empire pilots hearing that “vengeance will be ours”.

Combat

While we didn’t see too much actual combat, from the stereotypical “pilots walking to their planes” clip it looks like this game will focus on five vs five combat in multiplayer.

OPTIONS: There will be some nice choice on both sides

There was also an array of different craft on both sides so it shouldn’t just be X-wing vs Tie Fighter all the time.

We also saw a Star Destroyer coming into view. Whether this will be part of multiplayer or reserved for single player modes we don’t yet know.

We do know that Star Wars Squadrons has an official release date of 2 October.

It will arrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam, EA Origins, and Epic Games Store). Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

When will we learn more?

With EA Play just around the corner we can expect more information soon!

Rumours are that this game will come with crossplay too, an exciting development.

