[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Star Wars

Star Wars Squadrons EA Play: Release date, what to expect, trailer & more

EA surprised the world announcing the newest Star Wars game. What can we expect for EA Play?

by Brandon Ridgely Jun 15, 2020
 

Star Wars Squadrons 2

EA has officially announced Star Wars Squadrons, an upcoming starship dogfighting multiplayer game with a single-player story.

The game already has a release date, and is available for pre-order.

With the huge game industry event EA Play coming 16 June, what should we expect from Star Wars Squadrons?

Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 EA Play
3 What to expect

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Release Date

star wars squadrons empire pilots min
THE DARK SIDE OF LIFE- The Empire stands strong in Star Wars Squadrons

Despite only being announced 15 June, Star Wars Squadrons already has a release date, and is currently available for pre-order.

The game releases 2 October on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

READ MORE: Star Wars Squadrons Pre-Order: Price, consoles, release date & more

EA Play

ea play live4
COMING SOON- EA Play will be the year’s first big gaming event to go through despite coronavirus

EA Play will give the gaming world a look into many important upcoming EA games. With this announcement, Star Wars Squadrons will likely be one of them.

EA Play begins 16 June at 4pm PT.

READ MORE: Will Star Wars Squadrons come out on PS5?

What to expect

star wars rogue squadron
THROWBACK- Star Wars Squadrons looks to keep the soul of starship dogfighting games alive

It would be quite surprising if Star Wars Squadrons doesn’t get anything at EA Play, even if it’s a quick video clip with no in-game footage.

Since we’ve already gotten an official reveal trailer for Star Wars Squadrons, we do hope for in-game footage. But at worst, we’ll likely get some additional details and a rewatch of the trailer that’s already premiered.

READ MORE: Star Wars Squadrons Multiplayer: 5v5, Fleet Battles, Dogfights & more

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon