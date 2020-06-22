Star Wars Squadrons Characters: Gameplay, New Republic, Locations, Pre-Order, Consoles, EA Play & More

The upcoming Star Wars game will set itself apart from the rest by focusing mainly on combat!

EA Play revealed some brand new gameplay for Star Wars Squadrons and it looks absolutely incredible.

Star Wars Squadrons is the upcoming starship dogfighting game with single and multiplayer modes, and its release date is within this calendar year!

Here, we discuss everything from the characters expected to feature, all the way to which consoles the game has been confirmed on.

Characters

On the Star Wars Squadrons wookipedia page, some characters are already listed, so we can expect to see them in the game.

GATHER ROUND: We have a mission to discuss…

The list included:

Wedge Antilles

Lindon Javes

Terisa Kerrill

Rae Sloane

Hera Syndulla

Unidentified Mimbanese pilot

Unidentified Mirialan pilot

Unidentified Titan Squadron pilot

Unidentified Trandoshan pilot

Unidentified Vanguard Squadron pilot

While some of you will struggle to recognise even one of these names, rest assured that the list of characters will likely fill out as we approach the release date.

Star Wars Squadrons has been confirmed to release on 2 October, and yes, we do mean this year!

EXPLOSIVE: Squadrons’ late reveal is still set to release before The Skywalker Saga

The game will land on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but it’s bad news for Nintendo fans since it doesn’t look likely for the Switch.

That said, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga has been confirmed for Nintendo’s handheld console, and it won’t be arriving much later.

What to expect

From the little that we gathered from the first trailer, it looks like Star Wars Squadrons‘ multiplayer will focus on tactical 5v5 combat.

VAST EMPTINESS: Space will provide the best environment for players to hone piloting skills to defeat the rebels

There will also be single-player modes, but we don’t exactly know what features will separate them from each other.

The story is set in a time that follows the events of Return of the Jedi, where players will be pitted against the remnants of the Empire in the name of the New Republic.

