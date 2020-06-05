Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel EA Play: EA play Delayed, Cal Kestis, story, release date, trailer & more

The original game was the surprise package of 2019, almost ensuring a sequel at some point.

EA Play was not going ahead as normal in 2020, instead the gaming giant planned to take its expo online.

Scheduled originally for 11 June, a recent statement from EA has now suggested that we may have to wait longer for news on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA Play Delayed

A recent tweet from EA reads that EA Play will be on 18 June 2020, which is later than originally planned.

EA Play will now be in roughly 2 weeks time, we’ll be sure to keep you updated until then!

DELAY: The event will now be on 18 June

Is a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel coming?

Star Wars fans are always keen for the next film, show, or game in the epic saga.

There’s no guarantee that a sequel is on the cards, but after strong reviews and with more than 10 million copies sold it seems inevitable that we will get a Fallen Order II.

BYE: Who doesn’t enjoy using force powers?

Cal Kestis’ story finished with an open-ended finale, so a direct sequel is certainly possible, but a different protagonist could also be used to take the story on.

Will we see Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order II at EA Play?

It would certainly be very early to show off a sequel, but with the game developers always keen to start the hype train don’t be surprised if we get a quick glimpse at the next EA Star Wars game during EA Play.

READ MORE: NBA Live 21 EA Play: Will we get an announcement at EA Play Live 2020? Release date, trailer, gameplay & more

That could be Fallen Order II, Battlefront III, or something entirely new. With LEGO Star Wars and the second season of The Mandalorian the only Star Wars items on the horizon, EA have something of an open goal to aim at is they want to steal headlines.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will start at 4pm PT on Thursday 11 June.

A WINNER: Fallen Order was a surprise package in 2019, almost guaranteeing a sequel sooner rather than later

You can watch on EA.com and almost certainly on their official social media channels too.

READ MORE: The Sims 5: EA Play to reveal new details on the upcoming game