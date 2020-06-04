LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: System Requirements – PC, Steam Pre-Download, Pre-Order, Steelbook Case & More
The game’s Steam store listing has revealed some vague details, so we’re here to fill in the gaps!
The sixth instalment to the LEGO Star Wars series is heading our way soon, and the hype is considering starting to build.
The Skywalker Saga will span across all nine main Star Wars Episodes, and each will have five levels, so you won’t run out of places to explore.
But what systems will the anticipated title be able to run on? Now is the time to find out, so continue reading below.
Recommended System Requirements
The Skywalker Saga’s incredibly sparse system requirements have been revealed on the game’s Steam store listing.
It just says “Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system”, and that’s literally it.
We’ve found a list of recommended system requirements for the upcoming LEGO title, so check them out below:
- OS: Win 10 64
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9GHz / AMD FX-6350
- Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti
- VRAM: 1GB
- System Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Storage: 16 GB Hard drive space
The game shouldn’t be too straining on your PC system, as it’s a family game after all.
Exclusive Steelbook Case
U.S. retailer Best Buy is currently offering an exclusive Steelbook Case with all pre-orders of The Skywalker Saga.
But it’s bad news for PC players; this insane case is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One pre-orders (with the Nintendo Switch case coming up a little smaller than the others).
The silver case portrays a Han Solo frozen in time in carbonite – based on the event in The Empire Strikes Back.
Steam Pre-Download
As is the case with many games on Steam, players can pre-download it first to ensure they get to play it as soon as possible.
A smaller download then follows on release day, which ‘unlocks’ the game.
Currently, there is no option on Steam to do this yet, but there you can add it to your wishlist, and get notified when it becomes available.