LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: System Requirements – PC, Steam Pre-Download, Pre-Order, Steelbook Case & More

The game’s Steam store listing has revealed some vague details, so we’re here to fill in the gaps!

The sixth instalment to the LEGO Star Wars series is heading our way soon, and the hype is considering starting to build.

The Skywalker Saga will span across all nine main Star Wars Episodes, and each will have five levels, so you won’t run out of places to explore.

But what systems will the anticipated title be able to run on? Now is the time to find out, so continue reading below.

Recommended System Requirements

The Skywalker Saga’s incredibly sparse system requirements have been revealed on the game’s Steam store listing.

DON’T STRESS: The game will run on a variety of platforms and consoles

It just says “Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system”, and that’s literally it.

We’ve found a list of recommended system requirements for the upcoming LEGO title, so check them out below:

OS: Win 10 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570T 2.9GHz / AMD FX-6350

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

VRAM: 1GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 16 GB Hard drive space

The game shouldn’t be too straining on your PC system, as it’s a family game after all.

Exclusive Steelbook Case

U.S. retailer Best Buy is currently offering an exclusive Steelbook Case with all pre-orders of The Skywalker Saga.

THE COLD SHOULDER: This iconic moment has been captured in time (and steel)

But it’s bad news for PC players; this insane case is available for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One pre-orders (with the Nintendo Switch case coming up a little smaller than the others).

The silver case portrays a Han Solo frozen in time in carbonite – based on the event in The Empire Strikes Back.

Steam Pre-Download

As is the case with many games on Steam, players can pre-download it first to ensure they get to play it as soon as possible.

BE THE REY OF LIGHT: Players will be able to jump in anywhere across the nine-film series

A smaller download then follows on release day, which ‘unlocks’ the game.

Currently, there is no option on Steam to do this yet, but there you can add it to your wishlist, and get notified when it becomes available.

