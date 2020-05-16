LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4: Release Date, Pre-order, New Features, Price, PS5 and more

We’ve got everything you need to know and more on the upcoming epic adventure for PlayStation.

LEGO Star Wars – The Skywalker Saga is coming to our galaxy in the not so distant future, and we couldn’t be more excited.

It’s a hugely anticipated title for every level of Star Wars fan, alongside those who may be new to the Star Wars experience.

The game looks set to have something for everyone, so let’s take a look at what to expect from LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga on PS4.

Star Wars The Skywalker Saga will be making its way to PS4 on 20 October 2020.

It will also be available to play on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC too.

Will it be on PS5?

There’s no official word as of yet as to whether it will be on PS5 or not.

However, the great news is that PS5 looks to have backwards compatibility, so you’ll still get to experience the saga even if it’s not re-released for PS5.

RISE! Jump in at any point in The Skywalker Saga

PS4 Price

Currently, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 is listed at £49.99/ $60.00 on Amazon and Game.

For such an expansive game that’s a great deal!

Pre-order for PS4

If you want to ensure you get to play the game as soon as it comes out, you may want to pre-order.

You can pre-order the game from Argos, Amazon, GAME, and a whole host of other leading game retailers.

At this time there haven’t been any pre-order bonuses announced just yet.

New Features

One of the title’s most interesting features is the new freedom to experience the game in any order.

The Skywalker Saga consists of 9 movies worth of stories, characters, and worlds.

If you choose to, you can go straight to Episode IV, where Darth Vader acts as Palpatine’s right-hand man as a powerful sith lord.

…NOW I AM THE MASTER: Know the power of the dark side as Darth Vader

Or perhaps you’d like to begin your journey with Rey, as she learns the ways of the force and battles with Kylo Ren?

The choice is completely yours! And with everyone having their own personal favourite films, characters and worlds, it’ll be a great feature for the game.

Trailer

Here’s the trailer in all its glory, take a look!

For everything you need to know and more on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga be sure to check back in with us.

