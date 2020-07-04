Star Wars Squadrons: Hardcore Mode - Gameplay Details, Realism, Hud options, and more

Looks like things just got ramped up a notch, with the latest news that Star Wars Squadrons will have a hardcore mode.

Keep reading for everything we know about the game-mode designed for the top gaming pilots out there.

Star Wars Squadrons Hardcore Mode

So we got a ton of information about the upcoming Star Wars Squadrons title some time back at EA Play, but as always, there are still surprises to be had in the lead up to release day - 2 October 2020.

Creative Director Ian S. Frazier spoke with IGN and covered a few points regarding how realistic the experience can be for players - if they want it to be that is.

Hardcore Mode

Hardcore mode is usually synonymous with decreased gameplay assistance. Playing Warzone - say goodbye to your hud, playing Last of Us Part II, best save that one bullet you found for when you need it, and so on.

With Star Wars Squadrons, Frazier explains that the hardcore mode, "gets rid of a bunch of UI that helps you localize yourself in space, and makes you rely entirely on the readouts in the cockpit."

This is obviously not quite the mode for people new to the genre. However, those who have experience in piloting games, or even the super-realistic Flight Simulator series, should have a blast.

THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE: For those ready for a challenge

It's not yet mentioned if this includes other traits of hardcore modes, such as decreased health or no recovery. That said...it sounds hard enough already!

Turning off Cosmetics

Frazier continues to say that there is an option to hide other players cosmetics when playing the game.

What this means, is that for those who are interested in experiencing the game just the way it is in the films (no crazy painted X-Wings for instance) they can do just that.

It's a brilliant addition to the game, as sometimes the more outlandish custom paint jobs can take away from that all-important immersive experience.

WAIT...DID THAT IMPERIAL TIE FIGHTER HAVE WOODLAND CAMO? Players can turn off the viewable custom skins

To HUD or not to HUD

According to Frazier, you can seemingly take all the HUD information and have it come through the cockpits instruments, if you choose to.

This adds another layer of fantastic realism to the game, perfect for those looking get the full pilot experience.

You can, of course, go the other way and customise your cockpit however you'd like too!

Star Wars Squadrons is coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC and supports crossplay and VR.

For all the latest and more on Start Wars Squadrons, be sure to check back in with us.