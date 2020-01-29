Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Deals, Star Wars Jedi

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s Xbox bundle reduced to its Black Friday price

If there's one thing gamers love, its a deal, and this one takes us all the way back to Black Friday.

Great news for Xbox gamers!

The Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle is back down to its Black Friday price — something you don’t get to see every day.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was one of the best games that emerged in 2019, and now it looks like gamers will be able to pick it up with the same discount we saw in November last year.

THE FORCE IS STRONG: The weight of the Jedi is on Kal’s back as he takes on the Empire

This means that right now, you can grab the bundle for $150 less than its usual price.

The Xbox One X is the most powerful gaming console at the moment, but this will be overtaken easily by the Xbox Series X when it eventually releases.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

You’ll also get a few extras in this bundle, including free month trials for Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, and EA Access.

So if you don’t own an Xbox and want to play the game, you really shouldn’t miss this one.

Get the Xbox One X and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $150 less, on Amazon

Julian Sims

Written by

First Console: Game Boy Advance / Favourite Game: Just Cause 3 / Currently Playing: Rocket League

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.