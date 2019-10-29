Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - Launch trailer released

In anticipation of the blockbuster release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA and Respawn Entertainment have released the game’s official launch trailer.

This trailer showcasts the most epic Star Wars moments, eclectic cast (droids included), and the intense lightsaber combat that players can expect when they join the Jedi Order on November 15th.

As one of the last Jedi, you must do whatever it takes to survive. Complete your training before the Inquisitors discover your plan to rebuild the Jedi Order.

READ MORE: Nacon’s REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3 could be the best PS4 controller yet

You can watch the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launch trailer here:

A new Star Wars story

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows the adventures of Cal Kestis, a young Padawan on the run during the dark times after Order 66 was executed.

Cal Kestis evading fire from a couple of Stormtroopers

With the evil Inquisitors of the Empire led by the Second Sister in pursuit, Cal will embark on an incredible journey to help rebuild the Jedi Order, with the help of his trusty companions Cere, Greeze, his faithful droid BD-1, and some familiar faces from the Star Wars galaxy.

If there’s anyone in the galaxy you can count on, it’s BD-1. Use his abilities to search your environment, find the quickest path to safety, or recover from a fight.

READ MORE: How to get Giovinco in FIFA 20 Ultimate Scream

Cal’s quest will have players visiting and exploring an array of planets (both old and new) to reconnect with the Force, hone his lightsaber skills and grow into the Jedi he was destined to become.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on November 15.

The Galaxy awaits

Practice lightsaber combat forms to refine striking, blocking, and dodging your enemies. Use your Jedi weapon to take on any challenge, and use the Force to manipulate your environment, destroy obstacles, and surprise unsuspecting foes.

Use the force

Move quickly, though - the Empire is watching your every move.

READ MORE: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Theories: An ancient evil returns

Take your skills on a journey across the Galaxy - explore ancient forests, windswept cliffs, and haunted jungles as you decide when and where you want to go next.

New characters

Cal Kestis

As a Padawan on the run, you must evade the Empire’s forces, tapping into skills you’ve long kept hidden.

Aided by a former Jedi Knight, a cantankerous pilot, and a fearless little droid, you must uncover the mysteries of a long-lost civilization in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order.

Allies:

BD-1

Cal’s faithful droid companion. He’s always close at hand to investigate tight spaces, scan the environment for useful information, or heal Cal during battle.

Saw Gerrera

Saw Gerrera stands in the middle of this shot

A tactical and ruthless guerrilla fighter. His history as a rebel began long before the Empire, and he will go to any lengths to achieve victory.

Cere Junda

A former Jedi Knight on a quest to restore the Jedi Order. She needs Cal’s help to unlock an ancient mystery, and offers to complete his Jedi training in return.

Greez Dritus

Greez Dritus is depicted here in the foreground

A cantankerous pilot whose bark is as loud as his bite is sharp. He gets along better with his ship than he does with other people, though Cere seems to be an exception.

READ MORE:

The Inquisitors:

Second Sister

A dark side, Force-sensitive Jedi hunter. The Second Sister is part of the Empire’s Inquisitors, tasked with eliminating all surviving Jedi in the galaxy.

Ninth Sister

Another member of the Inquisitorius, the Ninth Sister is a towering, imposing figure who ruthlessly hunts her targets.

Purge trooper

A new class of soldiers who assist the Inquisitors in hunting down any remaining Jedi. They are not to be underestimated, even by the most skilled fighters.