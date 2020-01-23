SSX Tricky Remastered: Iconic snowboarding smash could return

The SSX franchise is one of the classic games we all played

back in the noughties.

There were five SSX games between 2000 and 2007, with a

return coming in 2012 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

We have been waiting for the series to return ever since. That could be about to change.

Filling the gap

Snowboarding games aren’t exactly regular, with Steep attempting to fill the void back in 2016 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Unlike SSX, the Ubisoft title didn’t just feature snowboarding, with skiing, wingsuit flying and paragliding other options to get your way through the mountains.

HYPER REAL: Steep was super realistic, but lacked the arcade feel of SSX

It was a decent tame, but it’s Metacritic score of 72/100

was sine way behind the 90/100 for SSX Tricky on PS2 and Xbox.

A snowboarding title has featured on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – Mark McMorris Infinite Air, developed by HB Studios.

Arriving in 2016, the game failed to get any attention and only

grew the demand for a return of SSX.

The return

SSX 3 made a glorious return to Xbox One in 2018, with a

slight remaster making the game the best we’ve ever seen it.

That was only a touch-up, but now the excitement is growing after comments from SSX Tricky producer Steven Rechtschaffner.

RETURN OF THE KING: The classic EA Sports Big franchise has rumours of a comeback

Speaking to Lad Bible, he said: “I think it could work. Xbox did a good job at re-leasing SSX 3 for Xbox One and it’s beautiful actually.

“It’s in the hands of SSX because they own the intellectual property. I have contemplated what it would mean, whether to remaster or even reboot the series.

"You're beholden to the expectations that people had

from a long time ago. I easily think they could remaster [SSX] Tricky but there

would be a tonne of work to be able to have live head-to-head competition and

gameplay - just because the game wasn't architected that way.

"We actually did architect SSX 3 that way. We fully intended to make it playable online so that would be more possible.”

REMASTER: SSX 3 is available on Xbox One

He also explained why SSX was initially developed back in 2000.

“It was never meant to be a snowboarding game for snowboarders. It was meant to be a game for a person like me who sees these activities and sees things I've never seen before and thinks 'that would be so cool to be able to do’."

The future of SSX is marginally clearer after these comments. We feel the demand would still be there for the fans, and it would be great to see SSX return for the Next Gen consoles arriving towards the end of 2020.

Would you like to see an SSX reboot? Let us know in the comments section below!