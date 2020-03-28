Sony SLOWS downloads in response to Covid-19 effects

Download speeds have taken a hit, but just how much will it affect your gaming experience?

With the effects of Covid-19 being felt all over the globe, many industries are doing their best to adapt to this uncertain and unusual time.

More and more people are self-isolating or in ‘lockdown’, which has seen a huge surge in internet usage – particularly in gaming.

Whether beating boredom with Call of Duty Warzone or taking out your frustrations with Doom Eternal, it’s safe to say that gaming is making this time a whole lot more bearable.

Sony has taken action to slow download speeds across US and Europe, as internet providers are struggling with the increase in demand.

Sony expands on this by reassuring players that multiplayer won’t be effected:

“Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay.”

Phew!

People on lockdown would have most likely seen a decrease in video quality from companies like Netflix and Youtube also.

Looks like Sony is not the only one taking the responsible route, by looking to reduce the strain on the internet at a time where everyone needs it most.

Luckily, there are a few tried and tested ways which can aid some of your download speeds.

Firstly, check your Internet connection with a free speed test and check the results are inline with what your ISP is providing.

It may be time for an upgrade, which will surely be put to good use at across both streaming and gaming.

Try going wired and connect your PS4 to your router with a standard Ethernet cable.

Slightly less convenient, but it will produce better speeds.

Free up some bandwidth, by closing apps which tend to hog a fair amount when open.

Downloading music or movies may have to wait until you’ve downloaded what you need on PS4 – but it’ll be worth it!

Keep checking in for more updates as we get them, and stay safe out there!