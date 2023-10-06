Devotees of the classic 2D Sonic games are in for a treat with the upcoming release of Sonic Superstars. It seems that Sonic Superstars will be a return to Sonic's roots, albeit with a modern twist, and is sure to delight both long-time enthusiasts and newcomers to the franchise. But will Sonic Superstars be available on the Xbox Game Pass? Let’s find out!

Widely hailed as the spiritual successor to Sonic Mania, Sonic Superstars was unveiled at Summer Game Fest 2023. In recent years, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise has seen a surge of new content, spanning movies, video games, and even an animated series. Now, it's gearing up for an innovative side-scrolling platformer.

As per the game's description, Sonic Superstars promises a fresh spin on the classic 2D high-speed action platforming Sonic is known for. Players will have the opportunity to step into the shoes of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, with access to all-new Emerald powers that enable dynamic movement and attack strategies.

Is Sonic Superstars on Game Pass?

So, is Sonic Superstars coming to Game Pass? Unfortunately, the answer is no, at least not at launch.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Sega

However, it is certainly possible that it could be added to the service in the future. SEGA has released a number of other games on Game Pass, such as the popular Yakuza series, and recent Persona games. Notably, Total War Warhammer 3 was made available on Game Pass at launch.

We’re more likely to see previous Sonic releases, like Sonic Mania and Sonic Frontiers, come out on the service before Sonic Superstars.

For now, if you want to play Sonic Superstars, you'll need to purchase it outright. However, it's worth keeping an eye on Game Pass in case the game is added in the future.

Sonic Superstars release date

As confirmed by Sega, Sonic Superstars is scheduled for release on 17 October 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Sonic Superstars will be playable on PC through Steam and Epic Games.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Sega

Interested in learning everything you need to know about Sonic Superstars? Check out our Sonic Superstars guide here, which includes pre-order details, gameplay demos, and more!