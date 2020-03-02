Rockstar New Logo: NO there’s no GTA 6 or Bully 2 so please let’s calm down

Rockstar Games has just changed its logo – which means a new game right? Wrong.
This does not mean GTA 6 is on the way… or Bully 2 for that matter (although we really, really want that to happen). In fact, we probably have more likelihood of Witcher 7 being revealed than a new GTA being announced this year.
For those unaware, last week, fans got a potentially cryptic message that seemed to suggest a new Bully game could be on the horizon.
New look for Rockstar
Rockstar updated their website logo and it came with the following slogan: “Killing dreams. Murdering hope. Fighting the righteous. Bullying the weak.”
Fans on Reddit went into overdrive and while the phrase ‘Killing dreams murdering hope fighting the righteous bullying the weak’ sounds like a nod to a new Bully game, it’s something Rockstar has been using since 2014.
There was a new part of the slogan, which reads: ‘Why don’t you tell me what went wrong?’ – however, we can’t see anything in this.
There was also an image discovered on their site last week – which had a sort of 80s style sexy robot design – but that didn’t reveal anything either.
So, we should all calm down… for now. There’s no new game – and with the way Rockstar is supporting both Red Dead Online and GTA Online, we may be waiting some time yet.