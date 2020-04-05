Resident Evil 8 could be coming next year: Leaks, Rumours, first person view and more

A new leak has some fans excited for the future, however others may be left disappointed.

With seemingly endless cancellations and delays (we’re still feeling the pain with Sony’s latest announcement) it’s sometimes good to inject a bit of hope into the situation.

This is especially the case when it’s about a seriously good game, Resident Evil.

Recently, a leaker has shared information on a potential release date for Resident Evil 8. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Currently, Resident Evil 3 Remake, the follow up to the hugely successful Resident Evil 2 Remake, is going down an absolute storm. Check out our review here.

The leaker, who goes by AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem, shared some information about Resident Evil being released next year in 2021.

RELIABLE? The leaker has been on the money in the past

Amongst this, he also had this to say about another, controversial feature that may be appearing in the game.

“it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it’s taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game.”

The first person view received mixed reviews from fans of the series, however it could be interesting to see how they’ve refined the experience for 2021.

READY FOR MY CLOSE UP: Resident Evil’s first person view was loved by some and loathed by others

As with all leaks, a somewhat sceptical lense should be applied – however, encouragingly, Dusk Golem was correct about Resident Evil 3 Remake releasing earlier than expected.

Perhaps Golem can be trusted this time around?

For all the latest on Resident Evil keep checking in for updates as we get them!

