Resident Evil 4 Remake: Release date, leaks, gameplay, next-gen & more

Capcom looks to be remaking the most popular Resident Evil game for 2022.

Resident Evil 3’s remake is currently being celebrated by fans old and new after it’s April 3rd release.

According to reports, a Resident Evil 4 remake is right behind it.

Let’s go over what’s been revealed about Capcom’s next big remake.

Resident Evil 4 remake in the works

Resident Evil 2’s remake was a hit, we can expect the same with Resident Evil 4

According to leaks, Resident Evil 4’s remake is currently being developed by new Capcom-backed studio M-Two. Resident Evil’s creator Shinji Mikami has declined working on the title due to prior commitments. Instead he has offered his blessing and advice.

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most popular games in the series. That means this remake could be the biggest yet.

Slated for 2022, this would be a continuation of the faster development cycle for Capcom remakes.

There was just one year between Resident Evil 2’s remake and Resident Evil 3’s. And with 4 in the works, it seems the company is remaking the entire series, and fast. But this practice introduces some interesting questions.

How many remakes will Capcom do?

Capcom is reloading an old title once again

Capcom has worked to remake its iconic old Resident Evil titles. But now that Resident Evil 4’s remake is reportedly on the way, at what point will the developer stop?

If Capcom continues to remake Resident Evil 5, we will officially be playing games re-released just over a decade after the original. At what point is a game considered remakable? Can Capcom overstep their new work?

Even worse, after Resident Evil 5 comes 6, which was the worst received game of the series. It maintains a low 60% score on Metacritic.

Gamers are notorious for nostalgia goggles. Capcom has done a good job capitalizing on this and finding a new way to market classic games. But this practice can’t go on forever. We expect Resident Evil 4 or 5 to be the last remake Capcom does.

Next-Gen consoles

The new PS5 controller to come in 2020

Resident Evil games will will take a big step up on next gen consoles after 2020. With new and improved graphics and processing, the visually stunning series will be even better. That means stronger immersion, which means a more uneasy feeling for players.

While any Resident Evil game will look great with the stronger new consoles, it also frees up developers to go further with the series through stronger processing potential.

Resident Evil is known for being tricky enough to surprise and frighten players. Next-gen consoles means even more opportunity to revolutionize the genre in this way.

Looking ahead at Resident Evil

Resident Evil has created all kinds of monsters over the years

Regardless of whether or not Capcom continues remaking Resident Evil titles, we expect some progress on Resident Evil 8 sometime in the next year.

Resident Evil 7 was an amazing re-imagining of what the series can offer, which has fans excited for what’s to come. But if Capcom continues to pump out remakes, we could see quality of new entries diminish.