Resident Evil 3 Remake: Gameplay – Review, Resistance, Online Multiplayer, New Mechanics, Trailer, New Look Jill & Nemesis

The Resident Evil 2 Remake was glorious, so were hoping for some big things in early April.

Capcom has a Resident Evil 3 remake on the way, and with its launch date edging closer and closer, we can’t wait to get our hands on a copy.

Well, actually, this might be pretty hard since there could be significant delays on physical copies of the game reaching Europe.

As is the case with any remake, the graphical upgrade signifies a huge leap forward from the standards set by the original PlayStation.

This means that the remake’s graphics are virtually incomparable to that of the original, and Stealth Optional’s review of the remake completely backs this up.

If you’re here for more details on the gameplay, you’ve come to the right place.

Gameplay

Resident Evil 3 is set in the midst of the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus; a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation.

CO-OP: There will be multiplayer co-op opportunities in the minigame coming with the remake

The game marks the revival of Nemesis – a towering, seemingly immortal bioweapon that has been designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence.

READ MORE: Stealth Optional’s review of the Resident Evil 3 remake

Complementing the action-packed single-player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, which was initially unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show last year.

Minigame: Resistance

In the online co-op minigame Resistance, four players will form a team of survivors trying to make an escape from an experiment.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK: Players will have to pull together in order to overcome Mastermind

The experiment is run by the fifth player, who is in control of a character called Mastermind.

READ MORE: Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077

As you can imagine, teamwork will come into play for the team of four.

So far, very little else has been revealed about the minigame, but Capcom has confirmed that there will be six different survivor characters that players can choose from.

Trailer

During its State of Play in December 2019, Sony released the first official trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake.

The trailer shows off Jill Valentine‘s new look, as well as a look at Raccoon City in all of its updated glory.

After watching the remake’s trailer, it becomes quite clear that the technology has come a long way since the original Resident Evil 3 was released.

READ MORE: The Last of Us 2: Absolutely everything you need to know

In January, Capcom released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake, but this time it focused mainly on Nemesis.

In the trailer we can see the protagonist Jill Valentine attempting to lead the enemy away from her friends, all as Nemesis stalks her through anxiety-inducing situations.