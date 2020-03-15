Resident Evil 3 Remake Consoles: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, Next-gen, platforms, pre-order, gameplay, latest news & more

Capcom’s remastered survival game looks amazing, but which platforms will it release across?

Capcom released the original Resident Evil 3 way back in 1999 and it was extremely well received by the gaming community.

Considering the success of the Resident Evil 2 remaster, it’s no surprise that Capcom has chosen to remaster Resident Evil 3.

Fans of the original franchise will be desperate to know which platforms the new game will be available on and when.

Consoles

The new Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC upon release, on 3rd April 2020.

IMMINENT: Resident Evil 3’s Remake will hit consoles and PC in early April

So far, there has been no confirmation on the game becoming available on the Nintendo Switch in the future, but we will keep you updated on that.

PC gamers – do not stress about how powerful your system is – as long as your system was able to handle the Resident Evil 2 remake, you’ll be alright for this one too.

Pre-order

Standard editions of the game can be found at numerous online retailers, but you’ll be able to find the PS4 and Xbox versions for £49.99 at Argos.

GOODIES: The Collector’s Edition is filled to the brim with Resident Evil memorabilia

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition has also been on offer in recent months, providing the ultimate way to complete the return to Raccoon City.

However, getting a hold of the Collector’s Edition might be an issue for players, as both the Xbox and PS4 versions are GAME exclusives, and they are both sold out on the website.

We hope that the stock replenishes itself before the April release, so until it does, here are the contents:

Resident Evil 3 Standard Game

Jill Valentine Figure – An 11-inch, finely-crafted figure of Jill Valentine, based on her latest in-game design from Resident Evil 3.

“Project: N” & “Project: R” Art Book – A classified file containing photographs, reports, and documents of Raccoon City procured by Umbrella Corporation during their various experiments.

Raccoon City Double-Sided Poster – One side depicts a Raccoon City map utilized by survivors during the horrible zombie outbreak as a means of avoiding imminent threats. The other side showcases a healthier side of Raccoon City before its outbreak with a collage of ads and placements citizens may have seen on a stroll across the city.

Digital Double Album Soundtrack – A voucher code containing a double-album soundtrack filled with haunting tracks from both Resident Evil 3 and the multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance.

