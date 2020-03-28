[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Other Resident Evil

Resident Evil 3 Remake Trailer: Official trailer, new look Jill Valentine, gameplay, release date, news & more

Take a glimpse at the amazing refurbed survival game and its characters’ fresh looks.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 28, 2020
resident evil 3 trailer

After their outstanding remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is back with their Resident Evil 3 remake, which looks to be just as amazing as the last.

As you’d expect with a remake, the most significant difference is the game’s graphics – Resident Evil 3‘s refurbed style looks simply amazing in the game’s trailers.

Keep reading to take a look for yourself.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
 

Official Trailer

During the State of Play live stream in December 2019, Sony released the first official trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake. 

The trailer shows off Jill Valentine‘s new look, as well as a look at Raccoon City in all of its updated glory.

After watching the remake’s trailer, it becomes quite clear that the technology has come a long way since the original Resident Evil 3 was released. 

READ MORE: The Last of Us 2: Absolutely everything you need to know

In January, Capcom released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake, but this time it focused mainly on Nemesis

In the trailer we can see the protagonist Jill Valentine attempting to lead the enemy away from her friends, all as Nemesis stalks her through anxiety-inducing situations. 

Release Date

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming out 3 April 2020.

resident evil 3 release date
RESIDENT UPHEAVAL: The remastered version is coming in April 2020

On top of this, every copy will come with a copy of Resident Evil Resistance, the 1v4 competitive take on the series Capcom revealed back in September (but more on that later).

To find out more about the remake, head to our absolutely everything article here.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

Leave a Reply

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.