Resident Evil 3 Remake Trailer: Official trailer, new look Jill Valentine, gameplay, release date, news & more

Take a glimpse at the amazing refurbed survival game and its characters’ fresh looks.

After their outstanding remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is back with their Resident Evil 3 remake, which looks to be just as amazing as the last.

As you’d expect with a remake, the most significant difference is the game’s graphics – Resident Evil 3‘s refurbed style looks simply amazing in the game’s trailers.

Keep reading to take a look for yourself.

Official Trailer

During the State of Play live stream in December 2019, Sony released the first official trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake.

The trailer shows off Jill Valentine‘s new look, as well as a look at Raccoon City in all of its updated glory.

After watching the remake’s trailer, it becomes quite clear that the technology has come a long way since the original Resident Evil 3 was released.

In January, Capcom released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake, but this time it focused mainly on Nemesis.

In the trailer we can see the protagonist Jill Valentine attempting to lead the enemy away from her friends, all as Nemesis stalks her through anxiety-inducing situations.

Release Date

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming out 3 April 2020.

RESIDENT UPHEAVAL: The remastered version is coming in April 2020

On top of this, every copy will come with a copy of Resident Evil Resistance, the 1v4 competitive take on the series Capcom revealed back in September (but more on that later).

