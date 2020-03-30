Resident Evil 3 Remake: Release Date - Trailer, Review, Gameplay, Pre-Order, Resistance, Online Multiplayer, Jill, Nemesis & everything else you need to know

Following the impressive remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom is producing an equally impressive Resident Evil 3 remake, and it releases sooner than you’d expect.

Well... actually it's out on Friday 3 April! But players who pre-ordered physical copies of the game might be in for a slightly longer wait.

The graphical upgrade will signify a massive leap forward from the graphics of the game on the original PlayStation, showing characters off in a whole new light.

But don't just take our word on it - our friends over at Stealth Optional have already got hands-on with the remake and reviewed it for us!

Both Jill Valentine and her terrifying stalker, Nemesis, have got incredible new looks in this remake.

Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Resident Evil 3 remake.

Release Date

The Resident Evil 3 Remake is coming out 3 April 2020.

IMMINENT: Resident Evil 3's Remake will hit consoles and PC in early April

On top of this, every copy will come with a copy of Resident Evil Resistance, the 1v4 competitive take on the series Capcom revealed back in September (but more on that later).

Trailer

During its State of Play in December 2019, Sony released the first official trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake.

The trailer shows off Jill Valentine's new look, as well as a look at Raccoon City in all of its updated glory.

After watching the remake’s trailer, it becomes quite clear that the technology has come a long way since the original Resident Evil 3 was released.

In January, Capcom released a new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake, but this time it focused mainly on Nemesis.

In the trailer we can see the protagonist Jill Valentine attempting to lead the enemy away from her friends, all as Nemesis stalks her through anxiety-inducing situations.

Gameplay

Resident Evil 3 is set in the midst of the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus; a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation.

CO-OP: There will be multiplayer co-op opportunities in the minigame coming with the remake

The game marks the revival of Nemesis – a towering, seemingly immortal bioweapon that has been designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence.

Complementing the action-packed single-player campaign is Resident Evil Resistance, which was initially unveiled at the Tokyo Game Show last year.

Resistance

In the online co-op minigame Resistance, four players will form a team of survivors trying to make an escape from an experiment.

TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK: Players will have to pull together in order to overcome Mastermind

The experiment is run by the fifth player, who is in control of a character called Mastermind.

As you can imagine, teamwork will come into play for the team of four.

So far, very little else has been revealed about the minigame, but Capcom has confirmed that there will be six different survivor characters that players can choose from.

New Look Jill

The new Jill Valentine looks impressive.

She finally looks less like an out of place supermodel, and more like a normal person.

Her new outfit has been replaced with a Lara Croft-esque trousers and tank top combination.

Oddly enough, quite a few commenters have expressed frustration at Jill's new look, but they'll be happy to know that her original outfit will still be available.

Those of you who want a shirt that screams "90s club girl", you’ll be able to get the exclusive costume pack as an extra when you pre-order the game.

Nemesis Returns

Unfortunately for Jill, her nightmare-inducing stalker is also back.

Nemesis looks like a real tough cookie in the remake, and will allegedly be able to track down Jill Valentine in "more ways than Tyrant from Resident Evil 2”.

That’s everything we have on the Resident Evil 3 Remake for now, but we will be back with more when we receive an update.

Consoles

The new Resident Evil 3 remake will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC upon release (3 April 2020).

SUBWAY: The action isn't merely limited to the streets

So far, there has been no confirmation on the game becoming available on the Nintendo Switch in the future, but we will keep you updated on that.

PC gamers – do not stress about how powerful your system is – as long as your system was able to handle the Resident Evil 2 remake, you'll be alright for this one too,

Pre-order

Standard editions of the game can be found at numerous online retailers, but you’ll be able to find the PS4 and Xbox versions for £49.99 at Argos.

GOODIES: The Collector's Edition is filled to the brim with Resident Evil memorabilia

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition has also been on offer in recent months, providing the ultimate way to complete the return to Raccoon City.

However, getting a hold of the Collector’s Edition might be an issue for players, as both the Xbox and PS4 versions are GAME exclusives, and they are both sold out on the website.

We hope that the stock replenishes itself before the April release, so until it does, here are the contents: