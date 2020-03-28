Resident Evil 3 Remake: Pre-order Guide - Collector's Edition, Bonuses, Cosmetics & more

Capcom has an impressive Resident Evil 3 remake on the way, hot on the heels of their impressive remake of Resident Evil 2.

The graphics will see a huge boost, and the story and gameplay have been promised to have a much bigger emphasis on action.

Resident Evil 3 is set during the outbreak of the T-virus; a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation.

The game drops on 3 April 2020 on PS4, Xbox, and PC. How can you make sure you get your hands on it on launch day? Pre-order of course!

Pre-order

Pre-orders are available now nearly everywhere!

HERE COMES TROUBLE: Nemesis is no joke

The standard edition for the PS4 and Xbox versions for £49.99 at Argos, Amazon, and GAME.

There are other editions too, but you'll have to be quick if you want them...

Editions

The Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition has also been on offer in recent months, providing the ultimate way to complete the return to Raccoon City.

COLLECT IT ALL: The Collector's Edition comes with a lot of goodies

However, getting a hold of the Collector’s Edition might be an issue for players, as both the Xbox and PS4 versions are GAME exclusives, and they are both sold out on the website.

We hope that the stock replenishes itself before the April release, so until it does, here are the contents:

Resident Evil 3 Standard Game

Jill Valentine Figure – An 11-inch, finely-crafted figure of Jill Valentine, based on her latest in-game design from Resident Evil 3.

“Project: N” & “Project: R” Art Book – A classified file containing photographs, reports, and documents of Raccoon City procured by Umbrella Corporation during their various experiments.

Raccoon City Double-Sided Poster – One side depicts a Raccoon City map utilized by survivors during the horrible zombie outbreak as a means of avoiding imminent threats. The other side showcases a healthier side of Raccoon City before its outbreak with a collage of ads and placements citizens may have seen on a stroll across the city.

Digital Double Album Soundtrack – A voucher code containing a double-album soundtrack filled with haunting tracks from both Resident Evil 3 and the multiplayer game Resident Evil Resistance.

Once it is back in stock it will set you back around £200 so this is for the serious fans only!

There is a more reasonably priced bundle available from GAME that is still stock.

For £69.99 you can get the game plus;

Limited Edition Keychain

3D S.T.A.R.S Police Badge

3 set pin badge

That's a pretty cool haul.