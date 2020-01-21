Red Dead Redemption 2 Photo Mode Xbox: Rockstar finally adds photo mode to Xbox One

Rockstar has finally added Photo Mode to Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Xbox One.

While gamers on Stadia, PC and PS4 have enjoyed the mode for some time, Xbox has been lagging behind… until now.

Xbox finally catches up

SNAPSHOT: Xbox users can finally take stunning photos in game

That’s not the only addition. Xbox fans also get access to the following content in the story mode:

3 Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions

2 Story Mode Gang Hideouts

2 Story Mode Treasure Maps

“To The Ends of The Earth” Mission

4 Weapons

7 Horse Breeds

5 Hidden Trinkets

The additions come as Rockstar rolls out the the 1.15 update, which addresses a number of bug fixes, especially those playing the game on PC.

Fewer loading screens, crashes and a big fix to Red Dead Online involving Posses, are just a number of tweaks.

Prior to the patch, when a Posse Leader Sell Mission was completed, the other Posse members would lose their Moonshine bottles. Well, that no longer happens now.

New swag

STYLISH: There are now more ways to customize your character

There are also a number of clothing items and emotes added to Red Dead Online. Here they all are for your viewing pleasure:

Apparel:

Salizzo Double Bandolier

Rulfo Boots

Starrett Hat

Gordillo Half-Chaps

Emotes:

Hat Flick

Howl

Jovial Laugh

Subtle Wave

You vs Me

While there update certainly goes some way to improve the game, there’s still plenty we would like to see in the next Red Dead Redemeption 2 update.

Over to you, Rockstar.

