Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Photo Mode Xbox: Rockstar finally adds photo mode to Xbox One

Xbox gamers also get access to a ton of content in the story mode, including Bounty Hunter Missions.

red dead online patch notes

Rockstar has finally added Photo Mode to Red Dead Redemption 2 on the Xbox One.

While gamers on Stadia, PC and PS4 have enjoyed the mode for some time, Xbox has been lagging behind… until now.

Xbox finally catches up

red-dead-online-things-to-do
SNAPSHOT: Xbox users can finally take stunning photos in game

That’s not the only addition. Xbox fans also get access to the following content in the story mode:

  • 3 Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions
  • 2 Story Mode Gang Hideouts
  • 2 Story Mode Treasure Maps
  • “To The Ends of The Earth” Mission
  • 4 Weapons
  • 7 Horse Breeds
  • 5 Hidden Trinkets

Fix me

The additions come as Rockstar rolls out the the 1.15 update, which addresses a number of bug fixes, especially those playing the game on PC.

Fewer loading screens, crashes and a big fix to Red Dead Online involving Posses, are just a number of tweaks.

Prior to the patch, when a Posse Leader Sell Mission was completed, the other Posse members would lose their Moonshine bottles. Well, that no longer happens now.

New swag

red-dead-online-character-customisation
STYLISH: There are now more ways to customize your character

There are also a number of clothing items and emotes added to Red Dead Online. Here they all are for your viewing pleasure:

Apparel:

  • Salizzo Double Bandolier
  • Rulfo Boots
  • Starrett Hat
  • Gordillo Half-Chaps

Emotes:

  • Hat Flick
  • Howl
  • Jovial Laugh
  • Subtle Wave
  • You vs Me

While there update certainly goes some way to improve the game, there’s still plenty we would like to see in the next Red Dead Redemeption 2 update.

Over to you, Rockstar.

Talal Musa

Written by

