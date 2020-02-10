Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Other, Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 Sale PS4: Almost 60% off following latest online update

Experience the life of Arthur Morgan or explore Rockstar's online west at a massive discount.

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 58 OFF

Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) came out way back in October 2018, but the game is still played by a massive community.

A massive part of that is down to the Western’s online gameplay, which brings fresh content to Rockstar’s title regularly.

If you’re yet to play RDR2, then there’s never been a better time to pick up the game – keep reading to find out why.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

58% off Red Dead 2

That’s right, you can currently get the second instalment in Rockstar’s Western series for 58% off, at just £24.99!

red-dead-horse-breton
ONLINE UPDATE: The latest update included a 40% discount on the Breton beauty mount

Alternatively, you can get Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for £29.99. for an extra £5, you’ll also receive:

• Bank Robbery Mission & Gang Hideout
• Dappled Black Thoroughbred
• Talisman & Medallion Gameplay Bonuses
• Gameplay Boosts, Cash Bonuses & Discounts
• The Nuevo Paraiso Gunslinger Outfit
• Free access to Additional Weapons in Story Mode

Critics’ Choice Sale

This amazing offer comes as part of the new Critics’ Choice Sale on the PlayStation Store.

This sale really is incredible, featuring a number of major titles, including the likes of GTA V and The Witcher 3.

To find out more about the sale, head here.

Don’t forget, PS Plus members can also download their PS Plus February games in their PSN Store, featuring Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour.

Phil Pangalos

Written by

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

