Rainbow Six Siege Patch 4.3: Vulkan support added to improve graphical performance

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege has concluded its fourth rotation of annual updates, continuing to scale the thriving tactical shooter with free content.

The series is one of Ubisoft‘s greatest success stories, and it recently surpassed 50 million lifetime players.

However, Ubisoft has just announced that Patch 4.3 will add support for the Vulkan API in Rainbow Six Siege.

This new API promises to improve graphical performance on PC while helping to reduce CPU and GPU cost.

Vulkan support

The key features that Vulkan brings are:

Dynamic Texture Indexing

Render Target Aliasing

Async Compute

Dynamic Texture Indexing will help reduce CPU overhead, while Render Target Aliasing will allow Ubisoft to implement dynamic render scaling for PC.

For those of you who are struggling to follow: Vulkan support will provide more opportunities for improved optimization.

Year 5

Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 remains in initial stages, with more expected to come during the early months of 2020.

However, with an upcoming “Phase 2” of the Battle Pass, the Six Invitational 2020, and talk of Year 5 Season 1, there is a ton coming to Ubisoft’s hit shooter that they can discuss.

Ranging from unreleased gadgets to the most-likely price and release date of the Year 5 Pass we have collected all of the rumours and information into this one, easily navigated piece.

Operators

A Reddit user going by the name of u/ignotusartifex posted a screenshot that reveals some information regarding the new season pass.

LEAK: Players were up in arms about the fact that they will be getting less skins this time round.

Most importantly, the post showed that there would be two fewer operators to use this time around.

Users were suitably enraged when they realized this and got even angrier when they realised that they would not receive free credits either.

Players will, therefore, have to spend the same amount as they usually do, only for less content.

Ubisoft actually responded to this leak as well on Reddit and seemed to confirm it.

Check out their response below:

CONFIRMATION: Ubisoft gave their reasons for why fans will be seeing fewer operators in the Year 5 Pass

Apparently the lack of content in the past is a reflection of the company moving away from operators and adding new content that benefits all players.

Most fans don’t have much of a problem with continuing to pay for their favourite video games, but they usually do when the prices seem unfair, and monetization is the most important thing to developers.

