Rainbow 6 Quarantine: Release Date, Gameplay, Official Trailer, Beta, PS4 & everything else you need to know

Ubisoft’s Rainbow 6: Siege has been a staple of competitive gaming for the last few years.

With the next instalment of Rainbow 6 on the way, we are excited to see if Quarantine will live up to the Rainbow 6 legacy.

However, with some setbacks to the release date of the game, there are concerns as to whether there will be more delays, or if the game will release in a good state.

Release Date

With multiple delays to Quarantine, there is no official release date for the game as of yet.

LOCKED AND LOADED – Get ready for Quarantine in March 2020

From Ubisoft’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, we have news that the game will release ‘before the end of the fiscal year’.

This would mean the game is likely to release before April 2020.

READ MORE: Rainbow Six Siege: Update 1.80 – Localization, UI, Level design, & Animation fixes

There are currently multiple Ubisoft games set to release in February, it is probable we won’t see Quarantine release until late March.

You can sign up for ‘early access’ to Quarantine on the Ubisoft Website. This could mean we will see a beta before the release of the game.

Official Trailer

We got our first look at Rainbow 6: Quarantine at E3 2019.

FIGHT WITH FRIENDS – Join two other friends to fight against the infection

Although this was most likely a cinematic trailer, we did get a lot of information regarding what may be included in the game.

READ MORE: Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow 6 & more franchises on offer

We see many creatures surrounding the character in the trailer. These may be similar to the character models used in the game mode ‘Outbreak’ from Rainbow 6: Siege.

We also get a good view of 2 DLC characters from Rainbow 6, these being Ela and Vigil.

READ MORE: E3 2020: Ubisoft’s games list – Watch Dogs Legion, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Gods & Monsters & more

The Six invitational Final starts 14th February 2020. We normally see Seasonal trailers and gameplay, however, this time around we could get a look into another trailer from Ubisoft.

Gameplay

The main game mode in Quarantine will be a 3v3 PvE hoard mode.

Interestingly, we’ve heard that the gadgets and abilities will still be the same in this mode.

READ MORE: A new Assassin’s Creed title is in the making at Ubisoft: Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry, Rainbow Six Quarantine & more

We are excited to see how a group of three operators will work together, regarding their abilities. As the only other time, we’ve seen three operators work together is in Outbreak.

BREACH AND CLEAR – Use the operators special abilities and gadgets

to get the job done

Players can expect to have access to the majority of the operators. Rather than the small roster in Outbreak.

Gun mechanics and spray control are a massive factor when it comes to Rainbow Six.

From a Dev update called ‘First Gameplay Details’ posted on the Ubisoft North America YouTube channel; we have heard the same gun mechanics from Siege will carry over to Quarantine.

READ MORE: Rainbow Six Siege: Update 1.80 – Localization, UI, Level design, & Animation fixes

Finally, it sounds like Quarantine will tailor to the hard-core fans of the Rainbow 6 franchise.