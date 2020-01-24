Rainbow Six Siege: Update 1.80 - Localization, UI, Level design, & Animation fixes

Ubisoft's epic shooter has been thrilling gamers for a while now, but that doesn't mean it doesn't need a hotfix every now and again.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege realistic online tactical shooter rolled out Patch 1.80 which is now live on all platforms.

You will have to download it in order to play online, but it isn't massive. Expect the update file to weigh in at just under a gigabyte for console players.

So, what has changed with this update?

Update 1.80

TEAMWORK: Makes the dream work

The answer is not too much. Ubisoft quote some areas that have seen improvements, but no specifics. Those areas are:

Level design fix

Animation fix

UI fix

Gameplay fix

Localization fix

As such, you shouldn't expect this to suddenly tilt the balance of the operators or to ruin your style of play.

Rainbow Six Siege was first released in December 2015 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The game has been consistently supporting by Ubisoft, and it’s fair to say the shooter has come a long way from its launch.

With over 45 million players worldwide and the promise that the game will continue to be updated, improved, and supported even into the next-gen consoles it is a great time to start playing, especially with Year 5 on the way.

Next Gen

NEXT GEN: The new consoles won't break Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Siege is a much-loved tactical shooter, but it won't be affected by the next-gen consoles. Ubisoft has said that game will be coming to the PS5 as is, not in a sequel form.

This should keep the community together regardless of platform and continue to allow squads to battle through together.