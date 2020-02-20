Rainbow Six Siege: PS5 and Xbox Series X versions inbound, featuring Cross-Play

Ubisoft wants Rainbow Six Siege to be a game that lasts for another 5-10 years. Fans of the game were concerned due to the release of the upcoming next-gen consoles.

Rainbow Six is currently only on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Purchasable on both the Steam and Uplay apps.

However, we may have just got some crucial news of Siege coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X (both releasing later in 2020).

Next-Gen Consoles and Crossplay

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are releasing later in 2020. We will see Rainbow 6 Seige release on both consoles.

BREACH AND CLEAR – Play as over 50 unique operators

in Rainbow 6: Siege

We don’t know yet whether there will be graphical improvements on the new consoles. However, there is a high possibility due to the game already having enhanced graphics on the PC version of the game.

As well as the improved graphics, we may see improved servers. Meaning lowered Ping and faster load times.

READ MORE: Rainbow 6 Quarantine Official Trailer: Release date, Gameplay, Breakdown, E3 Reveal & more

Ubisoft has also confirmed there will be cross-play between current and next-gen consoles.

Ubisoft has said this is because they don’t want to split their community and instead, allow everyone to play together without breaking the bank.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are both set to release later in 2020, with the PS5 officially announced to release in December.

WHO DARES WINS – Play as SAS operatives!

Ubisoft Director Leroy Athanassof confirmed that Siege will release shortly after the release of the next-gen consoles.

This will most likely be sometime in January / February. Until then, the game will still be available on the Xbox One and PS4.

READ MORE: Rainbow 6 Quarantine Beta: Release Date, Pre-order, Sign up, PS4, Trailer, Leaks & more

We can assume you will need to re-purchase the game on the next-gen console even if you currently own it.

PC Platform

There will be no changes to the PC version of Rainbow 6 Siege when the game releases on the next-gen consoles.

VOID EDGE – Play the new season of Rainbow 6 soon!

The game will still be purchasable on the Steam and Uplay Stores.

However, any graphical improvement that may come from the next-gen consoles will most likely be influenced

READ MORE: Rainbow 6 Quarantine Gameplay: Graphics, Multiplayer, Gun Mechanics, Characters, Operators & more

Will you be getting Rainbow 6 Seige on the next-gen consoles?