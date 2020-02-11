Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Rainbow Six

Rainbow 6 Quarantine Official Trailer: Release date, Gameplay, Breakdown, E3 Reveal & more

Rainbow 6 Quarantine is the next title from Ubisoft. Read more here regarding the official trailer.

RAINBOW SIX SIEGE TRAILER

So far, we haven’t had much information from Ubisoft regarding the details of Rainbow 6 Quarantine.

However, the trailers have begun to show us what to expect from Rainbow 6 Quarantine, with the title to the game implying that something dangerous will need to be contained.

We haven’t got much to go on so far, but keep reading for all the information we have.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

Official Trailer Breakdown

We got a sneak peek at Quarantine at E3 2019.

infection r6 quarantine
JUST A SCRATCH – Will Quarantine live up to the hype?

Although this was most likely a cinematic trailer, we did get a lot of information regarding what may be included in the game.

READ MORE: E3 2020: Square Enix – Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind & more

The trailer opens with the main player/character observing an infection on their forearm.

This is most likely the main infection (antagonist, if it can be called that) we’ll be fighting against.

READ MORE: Every major game delay we’ve seen in 2020 – Rainbow Six Quarantine, The Last of Us 2, Watch Dogs Legion & more

We then see multiple ‘zombie-like’ shadows approaching the player. We can assume these are going to be similar creatures to the ones we saw in Outbreak from Rainbow 6: Siege.

r6 quarantine zombie types
OUTBREAK – Will the creatures from Quarantine look like this?

After this, we see two soldiers fighting towards us. As they approach, we can see these are operators from Siege; Ela and Vigil.

Finally, the player passes out and we see the Quarantine Logo.

quarantine logo wallpaper
STOP THE INFECTION – Will you be playing Quarantine at release?

If you would like to watch the trailer, click here.

Upcoming Trailer

The Six Invitational Tournament is right around the corner.

We usually see Seasonal reveals and leaks at the final tournament, in Montreal Canada.

Six Invitational Logo
BEST OF THE BEST – Get ready for the biggest Rainbow 6
tournament of the year!

However, it is likely we’ll receive more information on the game, and even a gameplay trailer at the event from 14th – 16th February 2020.

READ MORE: Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow 6 & more franchises on offer

People who visit the event may even be able to get early access to playtest at the event. Similar to the early access for seasonal content.

Oscar Dobbins

Written by

log in

Forgot password?

reset password

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.