Rainbow 6 Quarantine Official Trailer: Release date, Gameplay, Breakdown, E3 Reveal & more

So far, we haven’t had much information from Ubisoft regarding the details of Rainbow 6 Quarantine.

However, the trailers have begun to show us what to expect from Rainbow 6 Quarantine, with the title to the game implying that something dangerous will need to be contained.

We haven’t got much to go on so far, but keep reading for all the information we have.

Official Trailer Breakdown

We got a sneak peek at Quarantine at E3 2019.

JUST A SCRATCH – Will Quarantine live up to the hype?

Although this was most likely a cinematic trailer, we did get a lot of information regarding what may be included in the game.

READ MORE: E3 2020: Square Enix – Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 Re:Mind & more

The trailer opens with the main player/character observing an infection on their forearm.

This is most likely the main infection (antagonist, if it can be called that) we’ll be fighting against.

READ MORE: Every major game delay we’ve seen in 2020 – Rainbow Six Quarantine, The Last of Us 2, Watch Dogs Legion & more

We then see multiple ‘zombie-like’ shadows approaching the player. We can assume these are going to be similar creatures to the ones we saw in Outbreak from Rainbow 6: Siege.

OUTBREAK – Will the creatures from Quarantine look like this?

After this, we see two soldiers fighting towards us. As they approach, we can see these are operators from Siege; Ela and Vigil.

Finally, the player passes out and we see the Quarantine Logo.

STOP THE INFECTION – Will you be playing Quarantine at release?

If you would like to watch the trailer, click here.

Upcoming Trailer

The Six Invitational Tournament is right around the corner.

We usually see Seasonal reveals and leaks at the final tournament, in Montreal Canada.

BEST OF THE BEST – Get ready for the biggest Rainbow 6

tournament of the year!

However, it is likely we’ll receive more information on the game, and even a gameplay trailer at the event from 14th – 16th February 2020.

READ MORE: Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow 6 & more franchises on offer

People who visit the event may even be able to get early access to playtest at the event. Similar to the early access for seasonal content.