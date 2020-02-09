Rainbow 6 Quarantine Beta: Release Date, Sign up, PS4, Trailer, Leaks & more

Rainbow Six Quarantine is Ubisoft‘s next episode in the Rainbow Six series.

With the growth in popularity of Rainbow 6: Siege over the last few years, fans are excited to get their hands on the next instalment from Ubisoft.

So far, we haven’t had much information regarding the details of the game, but the most recent trailer showed us that sinister forces are at play in the new game.

However, if you’re here to find out more about the game’s Beta, you’ve come to the right place.

Continue below for all the information we have.

Release Date

Although we don’t have a set in stone release date for Quarantine. We do know it is expected to launch in 2020.

BACK 2 BACK – Fight alongside two other friends

in the upcoming Rainbow Six title.

From Ubisoft’s CEO, Yves Guillemot, we have news that the game will release ‘before the end of the fiscal year’.

Essentially, this means the game will release before April 2020, and possibly even sooner than that.

However, there have been multiple delays to the release of Quarantine, so there is a possibility that we see another delay to the release if Ubisoft don’t feel comfortable releasing it.

INFECTIOUS GAMEPLAY – Are you excited to see if Quarantine lives

up to Seige’s addictive gameplay?

With Rainbow 6: Siege, Ubisoft’s current Rainbow Six title, having such a strict calendar for their season release dates, it seems odd that Ubisoft haven’t already confirmed a release date for the game.

Six Invitational Leaks

The yearly tournament ‘Six Invitational’ is set to begin in the next few days with the offline group stage tournaments.

THE ELITE – The Six invitational puts the best teams

against each other in a multi-day tournament

It is likely we will see more teases and information in the Final stage of the tournament, starting 15th February.

If you want to get this news first, you can watch the Six Invitational live stream on Twitch and YouTube.

Beta Testing Dates

You can sign up for ‘early access’ to Quarantine on the Ubisoft Website. This could mean we will see a beta before the games release.

SLEDGE… SMASH! – Use the operators abilities to eliminate

terrorist forces

The Rainbow Six: Siege beta released 4 days before the full game.

The same is likely for Quarantine. Meaning, before we see a release date for the full game. We are more likely to see news of a beta/early access.