PUBG Mobile Season 12 Start Date and Time: Rewards, Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Anniversary, Skins, Map, Royale Pass, Leaks, Trailer & more!

PUBG Mobile Season 11 has been a massive success, but as with my last online kill-streak, all incredible things must come to an end.

Luckily, it’s been announced that PUBG Mobile Season 12 has it’s official start date!

It has been confirmed that on March 3rd Season 11 will end, followed by the start of PUBG Mobile Season 12 on March 6th.

VICTORY IS CALLING: Season 12 is set to be an explosive hit with fans

We’ll have all the news surrounding the upcoming Season for you right here, but in the meantime let’s check out what’s in store for us come March 6th.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will release on 6 March 2020. Each Season lasts roughly two months, so we can expect Season 12 to go until May.

How to play

PUBG Mobile follows a wave of high quality mobile games and has brought with it legions of fans from around the world.

The game is available on both Android and IOS, meaning that you’ll just have to visit the Google Play store or Apple store to get started.

Did we mention it’s free to download!

NO LONGER A TEST DRIVE: The mobile gaming experience just keeps getting better!

Environment Changes

One of the most iconic and oldest maps in PUBG will be getting some renovation work.

The Erangel Map will have some cosmetic changes, but we’ll also see weapons and vehicle become available in different locations to before.

RENOVATIONS UNDERWAY: Cosmetic changes ahead, along with new locations for weapons & vehicles

Death Replay

Death Replay is PUBG’s Killcam and until now, only PC players have been able to experience it.

Once again, we’re seeing developers listen to fans, so in Season 12 – Mobile players will finally have access to Death Replay.

From the hilarious to the frustrating, we can all agree that when it comes to your in-game demise – knowing is half the battle!

Extreme Cold Mode

A new mode is coming which adds another level of danger (and excitement) to the game.

FROST BITE: The new extreme cold mode will have you battling both players AND the elements

Players will need to hunt animals to survive and potentially make fire and take shelter – all while being pursued by enemies.

Sounds chilling…

New weapon

A New Double-Barrel Pump-Action Shotgun is rumoured to be on its way.

DOUBLE DOWN: Gain a notable advantage with this beast!

Typically amazing at close quarters (but somewhat lousy at long distance), these weapons are great for players looking to get up close and personal.

Rumours of grenade skins and an Uzi with attachable scopes are also circulating – we can’t wait!

Royale Pass Details

Some items were leaked from the Royale Pass recently.

After obtaining the pass, players will immediately receive a skin for the QBZ assault rifle.

THE ROYAL TREATMENT: Players will be treated to a host of special skins

A robotic skin and with a neon lit number ’12’ will be featuring, linking in with the ‘anniversary special’ theme.