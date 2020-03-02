PUBG: Can I play for free, is it available on PC, is PUBG dead, is PUBG banned in China and everything you need to know

PUBG Season 12 is set to land any moment – bringing with it a wave of new fans.

But what is all the fuss about?

Well, we’ve gathered together all the most popular questions from the internet – to give you a complete overview of what to expect and why it’s worth playing.

Let’s kick off with the obvious one.

Can I play PUBG For Free?

Yes – there’s a free version on PC and mobile – and the graphics are completely the same.

It’s called PUBG PC lite and PUBG Mobile – and they work great with lower-end hardware too.

PUBG Mobile is about to kick off Season 12 so now is a great time to get involved.

Is PUBG available on PC?

PUBG is not a free game for PC you have to pay for it, but it is well worth the money.

You can play PUBG Mobile on PC without spending a cent. You just have to download an Android emulator and install PUBG. PUBG developer company also released its own emulator.

Is PUBG Dead?

​By all accounts, PUBG is far from dead.

While its player count has dropped significantly from the staggering 3 million concurrent players in January 2019, it’s still far above H1Z1’s low watermark. … In short: PUBG is not dead. It’s alive and well across multiple platforms.

Can I play PUBG with 2GB RAM?

With 2GB RAM, you can’t actually boot into Battlegrounds without the game crashing.

If you wanted to know whether PUBG can run on 2GB RAM, our answer is, unfortunately, a resounding no

There are no number of tweaks that can be done to make it possible to play PUBG with this amount of memory though, but you’ll need some technical knowhow.

Is PUBG banned in China?

Share All sharing options for Tencent shuts down PUBG Mobile in China for patriotic alternative.

Tech giant Tencent has dropped the hugely popular mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in China after failing to secure a license from the government to collect revenues from the game.

Who is the founder of PUBG?

Brendan Greene kicked off the battle royale genre when he came up with PUBG back in 2013.

What is the age limit for PUBG?

PUBG has now decided to implement a digital lock for its users under 13 years of age.

The digital lock system will lock out players under the age of 13 and they would have to ask their guardians or parents to open the game for them.

Can you play PUBG on PS4 with Xbox players?

PUBG players on Xbox One and PS4 will be able to match and play against each other thanks to cross-platform multiplayer.

Microsoft unveiled the PUBG cross-play support during its Xbox Inside stream at Gamescom, and it is limited to console cross-platform play so PS4 and Xbox One players won’t be matching against PC players.