PS4: Sony encourages Social Distancing with FREE GAMES, Nathan Drake Collection, Journey, Knack 2, how to play and more

Sony lend a hand with the social distancing efforts, by making some amazing titles free to download.

Self isolation, lockdown and social distancing is a recent and unnerving reality for many.

Humans are by their very nature social beings, which means that social distancing isn’t something which comes too naturally for most – especially when Spring is well in effect.

However, it appears that Sony has given people something to make this challenging time a little easier, in the form of some fantastic, free titles.

Free Games

Sony announced that they would be releasing two free games to encourage social distancing, as part of their Play at Home initiative.

They went on to announced that The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey will be available for free, on digital download for a limited time from April 15 at 8pm PDT through May 5, 2020 at 8pm PDT.

The amazing catch – once you redeem the games, they are yours to keep.

ICONIC: The Uncharted series boast some seriously memorable moments

Players in Germany and China will get access to Action-platform game Knack 2 along with Journey.

The Nathan Drake Collection

The Uncharted series from Naughty Dog (the studio behind The Last of Us) is by far one of the best series available on the PS4.

The action adventure games see you play explorer and adventurer Nathan Drake as he journeys to discover the ancient mysteries of the world.

For anyone who’s not played it yet – think Indiana Jones, mixed with National Treasure topped off with Casino Royal.

CRASH LANDING: One portion of the Uncharted 3 takes place in the middle of the desert

The games have some quite honestly jaw dropping moments, with refined gameplay which allows the action to flow in an incredible way.

Not to mention the voice acting, which has the amazing Nolan North leading a stellar cast.

With the Nathan Drake Collection, players receive all 3 titles exclusive to play on PS4.

Journey

Journey was released back in 2012 and was met with enormous crtical acclaim, ranging from BAFTA’s for Artistic achievement to VGX award for best score.

Without giving to much away – the player controls a monk who embarks on a journey towards a mysterious destination, through a land touched with magic.

Visually – it’s one of the most breathtakingly beautiful games around and the gameplay is unique and compliments the world brilliantly.

MINIMAL: Journey’s uniquely crafted aesthetic works well to create an incredibly atmospheric game

Journey should be a welcome addition at this time, as the game gives the player a more meditative and minimal experience.

Creative Funding

Sony’s Play at Home initiative also has another side to it: Creative Funding.

This focuses on Independent developers, with SIE developing a fund to support them during the currently tough times.

The blog post says they have ‘earmarked $10 million’ to support their independent development partners.

Fantastic news indeed, and another way Sony is lending a hand at these tough times.

For all the latest news on what else Sony has in store for us, be sure to keep checking in.