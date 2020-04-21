PS Plus May 2020: Countdown – Predictions, Reddit, Release Date, Reveal Date, Spring Sale & more

PS Plus’ May is just around the corner, and gamers in lockdown are dying for some new games.

It’s been pretty easy to get stuck into April’s free games, but now we are approaching the end of the month, and that means only one thing.

PS Plus May will be announced in just over a week!

The countdown contains our in-house predictions for the free titles, as well as some top deals and information on the release date.

What’s not to love?

Our Predictions

In April, we saw Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 – two excellent games in wholly different genres.

What are you expecting to see for PS Plus May? Check out our predictions below.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an epic hunter-gatherer RPG that has drawn inspiration from Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but sets itself apart from these games in every aspect.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to get by.

The game has been widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ May list.

Street Fighter V

Street Fighter in a franchise that needs no introduction.

READY… FIGHT: If you’re new to fighting games and you’re looking for an easy game to pick up, this is it

The last chapter, Street Fighter V, is currently available most gaming platforms, and it would be great if it was on the next PS Plus campaign.

God of War

The God of War series is notorious for its elaborate storytelling and abundance of badass fight scenes.

A GOD OUT OF TIME: Kratos has travelled to a new realm!

The reboot continued with this formula and gave us one of the greatest games of all time.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the next chapter of Kratos’ journey, with more Gods, Monsters and epic moments to experience!

Reddit Predictions

PS Plus’ subreddit has been an interesting sight at always.

Dying Light

With Dying Light 2 being pushed back to much later in the year, many gamers have been crying out for Techland’s original game.

THE LAST HOPE: Kyle Crane is one of the last hopes for the humans surviving in Harran

The gameplay is quite terrifying, but some Reddit users seem to like the idea of being chased down by swarms of flesh-eating zombies, using parkour and improvised weapons to fight them back.

Borderlands: GOTY Edition

Gearbox released Borderlands: The Handsome Collection back in 2015, and it was a baffling collection that included remastered versions of Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, but not the original game.

JUST A DREAM: We would love to see this open-world action RPG release at the end of the month

A remastered, GOTY edition of the original then dropped in April 2019, and now users on Reddit are calling out to see it in the next PS Plus drop.

We’re not that confident with this one since it released roughly a year ago, but this could be the dark horse of the prediction thread.

Deals & Discounts

There are some really great deals currently running in the PS Store’s Spring Sale.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.