Predator Hunting Grounds: Release Date, Trailer, Crossplay, Weapons, Predator Classes, Editions & More
The upcoming game is based on the Predator films, so if you are easily scared, walk away now.
If you haven’t watched the Predator films before, you may be wondering what the hell this game is actually about.
Well, Predator is about a species known to hunt in order to collect trophies for sport (made up of their prey’s carcass), usually focusing on life forms that pose a threat to them.
Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer shooter.
This is essentially a 4 on 1 elimination game, where the Predator will be pitted against “elite fireteam”, made up of humans with various weapons.
Human players will experience the game in a first-person perspective, while the Predator plays in third-person.
Continue below for all the details we have on the game!
NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
Release Date
The game is pitted to release on the 24 April 2020, and having been originally announced for the PS4, the game will also be arriving on PC.
Trailer
Those who haven’t watched the Predator films before may need to check out this trailer.
Predator is a fictional extraterrestrial depicted as a sentient humanoid creature, who possess advanced technology like active camouflage, directed-energy weapons and interstellar travel.
Weapons
There are a few weapons that have been confirmed for the Predator.
- Predator’s Crossbow
- “Smart Disc
- Wrist Blades
- Plasma Caster
- Combistick
- Yautja Bow
READ MORE: Apex Legends Season 5 Countdown
On the human side, it isn’t clear what the weapons are, but we’ve made an educated guess based on the trailer.
- AK-47
- UMP-45
- Scar-H
- “Ole-Painless” Mini-Gun
Predator Classes
There are various different classes that will impact the Predator’s playstyle and abilities.
Here are the ones we know about:
- Hunter – Versatile hunting style with a balanced weapon choice
- Scout – Increased speed and ultimate stamina
- Berserker – Features savage power and extra health
Editions
The Standard Edition comes with a physical copy of the game as well as the 1987 Predator Skin and “ole painless” mini-gun.
The Digital Deluxe Edition, however, comes with a whole host of goodies:
- PlayStation themed Predator & Armor skin mask war paint
- PlayStation themed Fire Team camo & weapons skin
- 48 hour double XP
- 5 field lockers
- Early access to the Predator “Eclipse” mask
- Early access to Battle Hardened Assault character
- Predators: Hunters 120 page digital comic
- Exclusive PS4 dynamic theme
- Digital mini art book
READ MORE: Apex Legends Season 5 New Character