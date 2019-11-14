Pokemon Sword and Shield: Pre-Order Guide

Pokemon Sword and Shield, the next instalment in the Pokemon game franchise, will be releasing later this year and making its debut on the Nintendo Switch.

The pre-release campaign for Pokemon Sword and Shield is already well underway and we've been flooded with a wealth of data about the upcoming game, such as the fact the game will appear at the Pokemon Championships 2020 and we may still get some more info soon with a potential Pokemon Sword and Shield announcement in the Anime series.

With the release of Sword and Shield just shy of two weeks away, many fans have already pre-ordered the game without even thinking about the pre-order bonus.

So be prepared to cancel your current pre-order as some of these deals are too good not to pre-order from!

Pre-ordering Pokemon Shield

If your keen on pre-ordering Pokemon Shield and want to snag that ultra defence legendary, these are the best places to do so!

All prices are in USD

Preorder it at Amazon - $59.99 ($10 credit with Prime)

Preorder it at Best Buy - $59.99 ($10 credit with My Best Buy)

Preorder it at Walmart - $59.99

Preorder it at GameStop - $59.99

The UK Prices and the special bonus you can get because of pre-ordering are also listed below!

Pokemon Shield | Steelbook edition | £49.99 at Nintendo UK Store

Pokemon Shield | Steelbook edition | £49.99 at Very

Pokemon Shield | Steelbook edition | £44.99 at Argos

Pokemon Shield | Steelbook edition | £42.95 at The Game Collection

Pokemon Shield | £44.99 at Amazon UK

Pokemon Shield | Download code | £49.99 at Amazon UK

Pokemon Shield | Steelbook edition | £44.99 at 365games

Pokemon Shield | £42.99 at 365games

Pokemon Shield | £39.85 at base.com

The steel book option is for sure one we are fans up here!

Pre-ordering Pokemon Sword

Fancy the more aggressive edition of the game? Check out these places for pre-ordering the game!

US prices:

Pokemon Sword | $59.99 at Walmart

Pokemon Sword | $59.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Sword | Download code | $59.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Sword | $59.99 at Best Buy

The best places to get Pokemon Sword if you are across the pond are:

Pokemon Sword | Steelbook edition | £49.99 at Nintendo UK

Pokemon Sword | Steelbook edition | £49.99 at Very

Pokemon Sword | Steelbook edition | £44.99 at Argos

Pokemon Sword | £44.99 at Amazon UK

Pokemon Sword | Download code | £49.99 at Amazon UK

Pokemon Sword | Steelbook edition | £42.95 at The Game Collection

Pokemon Sword | Steelbook edition | £44.99 at 365games

Pokemon Sword | £42.99 at 365games

Pokemon Sword | £39.85 at base.com

Pokemon Sword and Shield Dual Pack

The dual pack is for the hardcore Pokemon fans, this pack has both games bundled into one package at a steep cost as well.

If you are set on getting the dual pack to get both version's exclusive Pokemon, be sure to pre-order at some of the following locations to be sure you get your money's worth.

US prices:

Pokemon Sword and Shield | Dual Pack | $119.99 at Walmart

Pokemon Sword and Shield | Dual Pack | $119.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Sword and Shield | Dual Pack | $119.99 at Best Buy

UK prices:

Pokemon Sword and Shield | Dual Pack | Steelbook + figurine | £99.99 at Nintendo UK

Pokemon Sword and Shield | Dual Pack | Steelbook + figurine | £99.99 at Very

Pokemon Sword and Shield | Dual Pack | Steelbook + figurine | £99.99 at Argos

