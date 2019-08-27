Pokemon Sword and Shield: All confirmed NEW Pokemon

Pokemon has a spot within the hearts of many gamers over the years.

Dating back decades the series has reached astronomical proportions and has risen to become one of the most popular games of all time. Whenever a new Pokemon game announced there is always a lot of excitement across generations of gamers. Fans expect the best out of each Pokemon game, although the series has grown far from its core roots. Nintendo has always strived to captivate fans through new Pokemon, mechanics, and regions whenever they can.

We are quickly approaching the November 15th release date for Nintendo's Pokemon: Sword And Shield and we are starting to get more information about it. Nintendo have strived to announce as many new Pokemon as they can prior to the release date. So, what Pokemon can we expect to find in the Galar Region? Let us explore!

Read More: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2: Release Date, Story, Theories And More Information About The BoTW Sequel

Starter Pokemon

Photo via Nintendo

Nintendo announced the three starter Pokemon months in advance and they all have unique features that set them apart from the others.

Grookey - Grass Type

Scorbunny - Fire Type

Sobble - Water Type

Fans have tended to lean towards the fire and water type starter Pokemon in the past, although we do not know the final evolutions of these three it will be interesting to see who becomes the strongest out of the three.

Read More: EGX 2019: Schedule, Dates, Times, Location, Tickets, Games And Everything Else You Need To Know

Other Pokemon

Wooloo - Normal Type

This is essentially the generic normal type Pokemon found within each Pokemon game and can be assumed it will be available within the first one or two routes in the game.

Grossifleur - Grass Type

This Pokemon can also be linked to another generic style found in each Pokemon game, similar to an Oddish this one may evolve into a poison type.

Read More: Rockstar Games Set to Announce GTA 6/Bully 2 Soon?

Eldegoss - Grass Type

It appears the trend so far within the Galar region is the ample amounts of grass-type Pokemon. Although the grass types we have seen thus far do look unique, one of these grass Pokemon is bound to be the 'people's choice' throughout the game.

Drednaw - Water/Rock Type

Similar to a rhino tortoise mix, this Pokemon has one of the best type combinations within the game.

Read More: Gears 5: Horde Mode Gameplay Details, Characters, Abilities And More

Corviknight - Steel/Flying Type

With the same typing combination as Skarmory's from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, this bird type Pokemon is bound to become a fan favorite.

Yamper - Electric Type

Perhaps the cutest Pokemon that has been revealed yet, we can assume it will not be a very strong Pokemon due to its image showcased.

﻿

Read More: Call of Duty: MiDNiTE on leaving OpTic, joining Minnesota CoD team

Alcremie - Fairy Type

The one and only Fairy type Pokemon we have been introduced too, this type has become one of the strongest in recent games and this Pokemon may deliver the same effect.

Rolycoly - Rock Type

Read More: Ghost Recon Breakpoint: All details on the new PvP mode

Duraludon - Steel/Dragon Type

Obstagoon - Dark/Normal Type

Morpeko - Electric/Dark Type

Read More: Halo Infinite: Rumoured To Be The Most Expensive Video Game Ever

Legendary Pokemon

The two game-specific Pokemon this time around offer some similarities but are sure to be unique and have some storyline behind them.

Follow us on Twitter for the latest EGX 2019 news. Tweet us if you are attending EGX 2019!