Sociable Soccer 24 premieres today!

Sociable Soccer 24 is the newest football game to be released this year, and this fun arcade game is out now and available via Steam!

There are tons of features that make Sociable Soccer 24 great, and we will go through everything that separates this game from the rest, so without further ado let's dive in!

Sociable Soccer 24 out now

The highly anticipated release of Sociable Soccer 24 is upon us, as the newest football arcade game is now available on Steam!

Tower Studios released the game on 16 November 2023, to PC players to dive into a footballing world with official FIFPRO licensing providing the game with over 10,000 licensed players from around the world!

Sociable Soccer 24

This partnership makes Sociable Soccer 24 the only FIFPRO-licensed arcade action football game currently available on the market for PC and consoles!

With the digital release of the PC version via Steam, fans may be wondering where the console version is, however, Tower Studios has confirmed that the wait isn't too long with Sociable Soccer 24 releasing on all formats in the first quarter of 2024.

For Nintendo Switch players, you can expect to be playing Sociable Soccer 24 before Christmas!

Sociable Soccer features & more

Now, as previously stated, Sociable Soccer 24 is the home to over 10,000 officially licensed players, thanks to their partnership with FIFPRO, creating a fun arcade game, with a realistic feel!

Its most unique selling point is the fast, fluid arcade-style gameplay, that is easy to play, but difficult to master.

Single-player career mode gives players a fun challenge as they try to climb the online leagues, all whilst collecting and upgrading their squad.

Online multiplayer revels in its gameplay being quick and smooth, as players battle it out to bring success to their club!

And in couch multiplayer, it is said to be the most enjoyable and action-filled football game this century!

Sociable Soccer 24

Dripping with game modes there is a whole world of football/soccer for players to get stuck into, with 77 real-world trophies to collect, as well as over 1000 teams to choose from, and over 10,000 FIFPRO licensed players in the game!

This is one of the most exciting releases in recent gaming history, after years of success through Apple Arcade, Sociable Soccer 24 is finally here!

Will you be trying out this epic new game?

