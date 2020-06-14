PGA Tour 2K21 Price: Pre-order, Editions, Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch, Release Date, & more

Here’s what we know about how much 2K’s next anticipated golfing title will be coming in at.

It won’t be long until we get to step on to the virtual green with PGA Tour 2K21, but what do we know about the price ahead of the release?

PGA Tour 2K21 Price

The next golfing title from 2K is looking great from what we’ve seen so far, but as the release date draws closer, how much will the title set you back?

At the moment, the PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

Those platforms are PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. No news yet on a next-gen release, but we’ve got our fingers crossed!

Pre-order

Pre-orders are available for all platforms, but for PS4 you’ll can only pre-order the physical at the moment.

If you do decide to pre-order, you’ll get the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack.

This includes Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes alongside more custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants, and tour hat.

Editions

There are two editions, the Standard and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

But why get the Deluxe Edition? Swag, of course!

DRESS TO IMPRESS: Work the fairway with the Golden Touch pack

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, as with the pre-order, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack.

However, you’ll also get the “Golden Touch” pack, which features a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items also!

PGA Tour 2K21 is set for release on 21 August 2020, which also coincides with the FedEx Cup Championship.

PGA Tour 2K21 is set for release on 21 August 2020, which also coincides with the FedEx Cup Championship.