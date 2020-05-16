PGA Tour 2K21 Nintendo Switch: Release Date, Pre-order, Courses, Career Mode and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming golfing title on Nintendo’s groundbreaking console.

PGA Tour 2K21 is coming in hot this year, and we can’t wait!

The second instalment in the series from 2K Sports is set to bring you even closer to your golfing heroes, and will be available on multiple platforms.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about PGA Tour 2K21 on Nintendo Switch.

PGA Tour 2K21 Nintendo Switch

The golfing title will be teeing off on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Google Stadia and the Nintendo Switch.

PGA Tour 2K21 will release on Friday, 21 August 2020. This is also when the FedEx Cup Playoffs are teeing off.

Price & Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition will cost £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition which will set you back £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

Pre-order for Switch

Pre-orders are available for the upcoming title, and they include some great bonuses.

Those who do pre-order will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack.

WIN WIN WIN! Bonus swag on the cards for those who pre-order!

This features a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

Head here to pre-order PGA Tour 2K21.

Joy-Con?

At the moment, there’s no official word on whether the game will use joy-con on the Nintendo Switch.

On one hand, it could be possible that it makes an appearance as joy-con is well suited to in-game aiming.

Game Modes on Switch

There’s a variety of game modes, which look to be the same across all platforms.

PGA Tour Career Mode

Time to enter the big leagues and see if you can make your way to becoming FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will politely stand in your way to glory!

MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER, one of the calling cards of 2K titles, features in the title. It allows you to create your own player and take on the best of the best.

MY PRECIOUS: Carefully customise your player and watch them dominate the golfing arena!

You’ll be able to personalise your character with licensed brands in the game.

From equipment to apparel, brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will be there for the taking!

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is coming to Switch, and will be both online and offline.

Courses

The teaser trailer showcased The Players Championship at Sawgrass, so we will be seeing it feature in PGA Tour 2K21.

In the full trailer there were even more courses on display. Here’s what we saw:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

SCENIC ROUTE: Get ready for some amazingly rendered courses in the upcoming title

There will be a total of 15 real-life courses in the game, in addition to a course creator, which allows you to build custom courses and share with the community!