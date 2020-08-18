[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PGA Tour 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 Release Trailer – Justin Thomas, The Miz & Shooter McGavin on show

Four familiar faces do battle online to see who is the king of the course ahead of the HB Studios release.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Aug 18, 2020
pga tour 2k21 release trailer

With PGA Tour 2K21 arriving this week, we have a new trailer on show, highlighting the games online multiplayer, thanks to some famous faces!

Rage Quit Trailer

You may recognise the four players doing battle on the course.

Of course, we have PGA Tour 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas, and he is joined by WWE Superstar The Miz – a long-time feature in the WWE 2K series.

Shooter McGavin, from classic golf film Happy Gilmore appears – played by Cristopher McDonald, along with rapper ScHoolboy Q.

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

